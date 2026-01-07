Atlanta Braves Braves great Andruw Jones gains momentum in Baseball Hall of Fame hopes The best center fielder John Smoltz says he’s ‘ever seen play the game’ is on his next to last ballot to enter Cooperstown. The Braves retired Andruw Jones' No. 25 in 2023. The center fielder won 10 Gold Gloves in a career that began with 12 seasons in Atlanta, which could add momentum to his candidacy for the Baseball Hall of Fame. (Brynn Anderson/AP 2023)

Former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones is among the more adored players in franchise history, but he hasn’t yet gained enough support to be immortalized in Cooperstown. That could finally change in his ninth year on the Hall of Fame ballot. Jones’ support on the ballot increased a year ago, going from 61.6% in 2024 to 66.2% in 2025. A player must be on 75% of ballots to earn Hall of Fame induction. The ballots are cast by long-standing members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

It appears Jones could make another leap in his second-to-last year eligible on the writers’ ballot. Baseball Hall of Fame ballot tracker Ryan Thibodaux has Jones polling at 84.1% with around 32.5% of the ballots known (138 ballots). Jones and fellow outfielder Carlos Beltran (88.4%) are the only players above the 75% threshold in that sample size. The majority of votes are yet to be publicly tallied, but it’s nevertheless an encouraging start for Jones. He’s had a steady rise since polling at 7.5% in 2020. Braves fans have long passionately supported Jones’ candidacy after he assembled one of the more distinct careers in baseball history. Jones, known for his exceptional defense and his power at the plate, spent 12 seasons with the Braves (1996-2007). He won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves as the best outfield defender of his time (and some would argue of any era). The ease with which he played the field, along with how he consistently delivered eye-popping catches, has made him perhaps the sport’s most illustrious defensive outfielder.

Braves Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, via the team, called Jones “(t)he greatest center fielder I’ve ever seen play the game.”

Notably, he’s No. 1 in defensive runs saved and defensive WAR by an outfielder, an advanced-metrics case that’s aided his push for the Hall of Fame. His 434 career homers are fifth among center fielders. His 67 Wins Above Replacement ranks 11th all-time at his position. Jones slashed .263/.342/.497 over his Braves tenure, hitting 368 home runs, 330 doubles and collecting 1,117 RBIs. He earned five All-Star nods. He set the franchise’s single-season home run record (51) in 2005. His 61 bWAR is fourth highest in Braves history behind only Hank Aaron (142.5), Eddie Mathews (94) and Chipper Jones (85.3). The Braves retired his No. 25 in September 2023. “One of the greatest players who’s ever played in this organization,” Chipper Jones said of his former teammate during the number retirement ceremony. Jones’ career declined mightily after his final Braves season in 2007. He was worth just 1.7 bWAR over the next five seasons. He underperformed on a hefty contract with the Dodgers and bounced around with the White Sox, Rangers and Yankees afterward. The steep drop-off is partly why his candidacy has been in question.