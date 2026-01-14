AJC Varsity Gainesville vacates 5A runner-up finish, a first in GHSA football history GHSA punishes the Red Elephants for using an ineligible player in semifinal victory over Rome. Gainesville head coach Josh Niblett jogs onto the field with Gainesville players before their game against Rome in the GHSA 5A semi-final playoff game at Barron Stadium, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Rome, Ga. Gainesville won 37-6. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Georgia High School Association on Tuesday forced Gainesville to forfeit its Class 5A semifinal football victory over Rome and vacate its state runner-up finish — a first in GHSA football history — for using an ineligible player, executive director Tim Scott confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The ruling was expected. Gainesville on Monday acknowledged using an ineligible player after the GHSA officially notified the school of the alleged violation earlier in the day.

The school violated GHSA bylaw 1.65, which says students who transfer to a new school after the regular season are ineligible for the playoffs in that sport at their new school. “Any time a team has an ineligible player participate, there’s a forfeit,” Scott said. “Gainesville took responsibility, as I would expect them to. I hate that it happened.” The GHSA acted after an anonymous source provided video evidence of the player entering the game. Gainesville said the player participated only in the fourth quarter, when the 37-6 victory was in hand and the game was being played with a running clock. Gainesville called the violation an oversight resulting from miscommunication between the athletic director and the football coaching staff.

“While the student-athlete’s Form B was approved based in part on his family’s bona-fide move, he was not eligible for post-season play,” Gainesville City Schools said in a statement.

Form B is the application that all schools must provide for each transfer to gain eligibility. Scott, attending National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) meetings in Indianapolis this week, said Gainesville also was fined, but he did not immediately know the amount. Playoff forfeits were rare until recent seasons. Valdosta in 2020 and Appling County in 2024 each forfeited three playoff victories that got them to the semifinals. Both penalties were assessed long after the season. Gainesville forfeited only one game, but that game put the Red Elephants in the championship game against Thomas County Central. Gainesville lost 62-21 on Dec. 17 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Rome will get credit for the victory but will not be recognized as the Class 5A runner-up, Scott said. Gainesville is the first football team to vacate a runner-up finish or a championship since the GHSA staged its first title game in 1947.