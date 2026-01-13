Georgia Bulldogs Has Curt Cignetti passed Kirby Smart in college coaching ranks? Fox analyst makes case that Georgia has not been among the final four teams in the playoffs in three years. A Fox analyst says Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti (right) has done more with less than Georgia's head coach and should be ranked higher. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt says a case can be made that Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has passed Georgia’s Kirby Smart in the coaching ranks if the Hoosiers win the College Football Playoff title game. “Yeah, you can make the argument,” Klatt said on “The Next Round” podcast Monday. “Some would disagree, but there’s no doubt, and, by the way, Kirby hasn’t even been in the final four in the last three years.

“Three years is a long time, that’s basically a whole cycle — almost a whole cycle of college players — we are approaching very quickly a roster full of kids at Georgia who have never even played in the final four.” RELATED Lessons from Kirby in play for Oregon coach Dan Lanning vs. Indiana Smart is coming off back-to-back SEC championship seasons and appearances in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal. To Klatt’s point, the Bulldogs don’t have any returning players listed on the participation list from Georgia’s 65-7 CFP title-game win over TCU after the 2022 season. Only two returning Georgia starters — offensive linemen Earnest Greene lll and Drew Bobo — were on the 2022 team’s national championship roster.

Smart’s supporters will note he is one of only three active coaches to have won a national title, and one of two (Clemson’s Dabo Swinney) with multiple national championship seasons to his credit.

Smart is 117-21 overall and just completed his 10th season as UGA’s head coach, and he stands as the only active coach in the SEC to have won an SEC championship game. The Bulldogs are 44-18 against Top 25 teams during Smart’s tenure, including 25-11 against teams in the top 10 and 9-6 against top-five competition. RELATED Big Ten power surges with no SEC teams in play for national title Cignetti is 145-37 over his four head coaching stops since the 2011 season. Cignetti left his post as the Alabama receivers coach and recruiting coordinator — working beside Smart on Nick Saban’s staff 2007-10 — to take over at Division ll Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) 2011-16. “Once I went with Nick, I felt like I got what I needed, really after Year One,” said Cignetti, who previously worked at North Carolina State as an assistant (2000-06), and before that, under College Football Hall of Famer Johnny Majors at Pitt (1993-99).

“I bet on myself,” Cignetti said of leaving Alabama’s staff to take the IUP head coaching job. “It was a very unorthodox move, I mean almost crazy move. And I thought I was crazy a few mornings waking up that first month, but here I am today.” Cignetti moved from IUP to Elon (2017-18) of the FCS as head coach, and then James Madison, which transitioned from the FCS ranks to FBS during Cignetti’s tenure in 2022. Indiana hired Cignetti, 64, before the 2024 season, and he is 26-2 with the Hoosiers, including a 5-2 mark versus Top 25 teams. Klatt, whose network is contracted to cover Big Ten games, said he believes Indiana’s rise and the national championships won by Ohio State and Michigan the previous two seasons have made a statement.