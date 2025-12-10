Kennesaw State adds two years to coach Jerry Mack’s contract
Kennesaw State coach Jerry Mack celebrates in the locker room after the Owls defeated Liberty in overtime to earn a spot in the CUSA championship game. (Kennesaw State Athletics)
By AJC Sports
27 minutes ago
Kennesaw State coach Jerry Mack received a reward Wednesday for taking his Owls football team to the Conference USA championship.
The school extended Mack’s contract for two more years, making it a six-year contract through 2031, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.
In his first season as coach of the Owls, Mack led his team to a 10-3 record, the conference championship and a trip to a bowl game — one season after Kennesaw State finished with a 2-10 record in its first season of FBS play.
“I’m grateful to President (Kathy) Schwaig and Athletic Director Milton Overton for their continued support of me, my family, our coaching staff and Kennesaw State football,” Mack said in a news release from the school. “From my very first day, I’ve valued the continued alignment of our administration and university in building a championship program and I know together we’ll continue to be able to achieve great things.”
Mack was chosen Conference USA Coach of the Year and was a finalist for the 2025 Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year Award and a semifinalist for the George Munger National Coach of the Year honor.
“From his earliest days to our conference championship, coach Mack has led with integrity, humility, and intention, reflecting the very best of Kennesaw State Athletics,” KSU president Kathy S. Schwaig said in a news release from the school. “We celebrate him not just for the wins on the field, but for the way he cares about the players and for the strong sense of community he has built within the program.”
Kennesaw State defeated Jacksonville State 19-15 on Friday in Jacksonville, Alabama, to win the CUSA title. Next the Owls will meet Western Michigan in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, South Carolina, at 11 a.m. Dec. 19.
“Winning the Conference USA Championship in Coach Mack’s first season is a powerful affirmation of his exceptional leadership, his clarity of vision, and the championship standard he brings to our program,” athletic director Milton Overton said. “From the moment he arrived on campus, Jerry has shown an unwavering commitment to our student-athletes and to building a culture of excellence at Kennesaw State.”