Hawks move start time of Monday’s home game vs. Pacers to 1:30 p.m.

The Hawks have moved the tipoff time of their Monday matchup against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena.
The game will start at 1:30 p.m., six hours ahead of original tip time.
Dangerous weather conditions, including icy roads and freezing temperatures have blanketed metro Atlanta, as well as other areas of the country.
Fans still can use their original tickets and parking passes for entry to the arena.