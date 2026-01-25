Hawks move start time of Monday’s home game vs. Pacers to 1:30 p.m.

The Hawks have moved the tipoff time of their Monday matchup against the Indiana Pacers. (AJC 2015)

Dangerous conditions in Atlanta lead to earlier tip time at State Farm Arena.

Dangerous conditions in Atlanta lead to earlier tip time at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks have moved the tipoff time of their Monday matchup against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena.

The game will start at 1:30 p.m., six hours ahead of original tip time.