Georgia Bulldogs Former teammate shares why Georgia safety KJ Bolden is 'going to be great' The defensive back's presence ensures that UGA will be more than capable of getting off the mat in 2026.

Just moments after Georgia’s 2025 season came to an end, safety KJ Bolden had turned the page. The star safety wasn’t going to hang his head after a 39-34 defeat in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, one that ended what still was a special season for the Bulldogs.

"The emotions are high for sure, but you just got to take it like a man," Bolden said. "I know we can do better. We just got to keep going, keep getting better. They had a great game. They played a real great game. You know, they fought their tail off. We fought our tail off. It was just a great game out there in general. So ain't nothing you can really do but just take it on the chest and try to find a way to get better with it." That someone like Bolden is already focused on improvement should no doubt excite coach Kirby Smart. Bolden was already one of the best defensive backs in the country, earning All-SEC honors as a sophomore. Bolden finished second on the team in tackles with 76 to go along with two interceptions, five pass breakups and 2.5 tackles for loss. He did it all while Georgia shuffled around its secondary in the late stages of the season. Georgia started freshman Rasean Dinkins at star after Joenel Aguero suffered a wrist injury. In the loss to Ole Miss, JaCorey Thomas was ejected just before halftime because of a targeting penalty, forcing Zion Branch into action.

Through it all, Bolden did his best to keep the Georgia secondary organized. While he readily acknowledges that Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss got the best of the Georgia secondary, Bolden's presence ensures that Georgia's defensive backs will be more than capable of getting off the mat in 2026.

“KJ is already a leader,” cornerback Daylen Everette told DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell. “That’s the type of person he is. And, you know, last year, even though we had a lot of leaders, he was one of them. So it’s really nothing that’s going to be new to him because he already knows what it takes to be a leader at the University of Georgia in that position. So I think he’s going to do good. He’s going to be great.” Moments after the season came to an end, Bolden already was putting that leadership display. He made it a point to console Demello Jones after Jones was in coverage on a 40-yard reception that set up the game-winning field-goal attempt. Bolden and Jones are roommates, with the former making it clear that the latter will be back and making impact plays for the Bulldogs. “You’re not going to always be perfect,” Bolden said. “When we get to the house, I’m going to always talk to him and make sure he’s straight and make sure his head is lifted. At the end of the day, we’re not done playing football. He’s still got more ball to play left. Just let that motivate you to next season and go out there and be a dog like he is.”