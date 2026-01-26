Atlanta Hawks Dominant second half lifts Hawks past Pacers in matinee game CJ McCollum tallies 23 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists in Atlanta’s 3rd straight victory. Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (left) and Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker chase a loose ball during the first half Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The Hawks have won three consecutive games after they downed the Pacers 132-116 in a matinee game at State Farm Arena on Monday. Quick stats: Off the bench, CJ McCollum led the Hawks’ scoring with 23 points, along with eight rebounds and seven assists, on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 shooting on 3-point shots. Dyson Daniels finished with 22 points, five rebounds and nine assists. Center Christian Koloko set a new career-high in scoring with 12 points. He also had four rebounds and three blocks.

The Pacers jumped on the Hawks early, building a lead by as many as 11 points in the first half. But toward the end of the second quarter, McCollum caught fire. He hit a 3 with 2:16 to play, then another with 1:53. He then picked off Pacers center Micah Potter and took the ball the other way before pulling up for a third consecutive 3. It cut the Hawks' deficit to 62-58 and forced the Pacers to call a timeout. Highlight play Daniels had quite the afternoon offensively. The 22-year-old had a flashy start, putting Potter on a poster.

With 6:25 to play in the first quarter, Daniels set a pick for McCollum. As McCollum rotated to the top of the key, Daniels cut to the basket and caught a bounce pass from McCollum.

Potter tried to defend the shot, but Daniels cocked one arm back and slammed it down. Daniels then pointed at Potter. Then in the third quarter, Daniels knocked down his first 3 since Dec. 14. With 11:08 to play in the third quarter, Corey Kispert dribbled into the paint from the wing to collapse the defense. Kispert then kicked the ball out to Daniels at the top of the key for a wide-open jumper.