Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: Ready to reset Plus: D-Led’s preferences for GM, coach. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank (right) hugs head coach Raheem Morris after the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Happy NFL job search season! The Falcons are back in the general manager and coach market.

They also are set to add a president of football operations. We'll be here over the offseason to monitor the progress — including a news conference with owner Arthur Blank a little later this morning. CAN THE FALCONS STOP THEIR LOSING WAYS? Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the sideline during the team's Dec. 29 win over the Rams.

It’s so hard to put together eight consecutive losing seasons in the NFL where parity is designed to allow teams to be competitive.

But here we are. Eight consecutive trips to the couch after the regular season. Only the Jets have more, with 10. Somehow, the Falcons have managed not to even stumble into nine wins since 2017. They are hoping a new front office structure, new general manager and new coach will get things turned around. It will be fascinating to watch and report on.

A quick look at the early candidates

5 offseason issues to tackle

Falcons tracker: Live updates on the search Matt Ryan is speculated to be the new president of football for the team, which is worth $6.4 billion, according to the Forbes’ NFL team valuations for 2025. He has no previous experience running a team. 🤔 We love Matt — he always was gracious with his time to the AJC — and hope this works out. (He took all of our questions, even the dumb ones. Go, Matt, go!) 🤔 Ian Cunningham would be my choice for general manager. He’s been with the Ravens and Eagles, and they perennially have had two of the better rosters in the NFL. 🤔 John Harbaugh, recently departed from Baltimore, would be the no-brainer hire for head coach. The Falcons interviewed his brother Jim in 2024, but he was always heading to the Chargers because they had a better roster and proven quarterback.

So maybe a front office triumvirate of Ryan-Cunningham-Harbaugh could stop the losing. My second choice would be Ryan’s old college teammate, Brian Flores, as the head coach. TWITTER BEEF WITH STEAK I try not to tweet that much. I usually just tweet my stories and those of my colleagues. Radio host Steak Shapiro of 92.9 The Game (the team’s flagship) took umbrage with the notion that more losing is on the way, and we scrapped over the quality of the team’s talent. 😵‍💫 After the Falcons announced the firings, I felt like I was in this time warp. I felt like it was 1992 and the Bengals had just hired Dave Shula (over Bill Cowher). We all knew that it was not going to end well, but he was a nice guy.

They had trouble moving on from quarterback Boomer Esiason, much like the Falcons have had trouble moving on from Matt Ryan. The Bengals went 13 seasons without a winning campaign until they eventually got Carson Palmer and coach Marvin Lewis to turn it around. Shula (who lost 50 games faster than any coach in NFL history) went on to run the family steakhouse business before returning to coach wide receivers at Dartmouth. His son, Chris Shula, is the defensive coordinator of the Rams and one of the top head coach candidates during this cycle. Of course, Dave’s dad was the great Don Shula. 😵‍💫 The Falcons feel like they are on that quarterback/coach merry-go-round and headed for another transition and more losing. I’ve seen a lot. History will tell if the Falcons are ready to soar or not. For now, I’m fine with the Bengals analogy.

ALLGEIER’S IN-HOUSE REPLACEMENT? Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. (center) celebrates a preseason touchdown run. Falcons signed seven players to reserve/futures contracts after the conclusion of the regular season: Wide receiver Chris Blair

Punter Trenton Gill

Safety Tysheem Johnson

Defensive lineman Ben Stille

Offensive tackle Andrew Stueber

Running back Carlos Washington Jr.

Cornerback AJ Woods. With Tyler Allgeier expected to leave in free agency, the key player here is Washington. He has spent most of the past two seasons on the practice squad and was beaten out this season by Nathan Carter for the third running back spot. They could battle to be Bijan Robinson’s backup next season.

FROM THE LOCKER ROOM There were only eight players still in the locker room Monday when the media was allowed in on clean-out day. Three of the players declined interviews. We did talk to offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who said he wanted to return and he was leaving all of his things in his office until told otherwise. Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough chatted with reporters Monday. 🗣️ LIAM MCCULLOUGH, long snapper On the final team meeting: “The meeting went great this morning. Love Terry and Rah. They are great people. Unfortunately, this business that we signed up for, player, coach, staff member, there are changes that are made year in, year out. It’s one of those things in the back of your mind that you always have to be prepared for. It sucks. You hate to see good people leave the organization. Those are two great, phenomenal human beings that I and my teammates have a lot of respect for.” On his reaction to the firings: “It was hard for a lot of guys. They are great people. They have a massive amount of respect with the guys on this team. There were tears that were shed. Players and coaches for Rah and Terry, as well. Just hearing their message to the players, it just … we wish them the best. They are going to continue to do great things and so is this team.”

Falcons linebacker Josh Woods spoke too. 🗣️ JOSH WOODS, linebacker On if he was surprised by the firings: “Yeah, I was (surprised), ending the season on the four-game win streak that we did. Righting a couple of wrongs that everybody was talking about. I was hoping that it didn’t go that way. Obviously, that’s the nature of the business that we are in. We are here to win. So, haven’t been (winning). So, I understand, but I’m definitely a little disappointed by it for sure.” On if the defense can carry the momentum: “For sure, I’ll go ahead and start by saying I hope that Brick (defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich) is here. He’s a heck of a coach. Created a heck of a culture that I hope you guys could see on the field. He developed a true connection with each and every one of the guys. We’ve got a young group on defense here. Those guys, that what they were brought into, that’s how they learned how to play NFL defense. So, hopefully they do carry that momentum no matter what happens, I hope all of those guys play well.” On what Morris meant to him as a coach: “Rah was somebody that you could rely on for being himself. You know exactly what you were getting every single day. He made it fun. He made football fun again.”

On what gives him confidence there is a bright future for the Falcons: “We have got a lot of young stars. A lot of guys I know, a lot can happen with free agents and what not, but the talent is here. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to put it all together week in and week out. The talent is here. If you don’t see that, I don’t think you know ball.” On his advice to the search firm: “I would like to see somebody come in that, again, obviously, makes it fun. Somebody who holds everybody to a high standard. And, you know, more than anything somebody who comes in and win. Create a winning culture.” QUICK HITTERS Now-former Falcons receivers coach Ike Hilliard, during 2024 OTAs. Ex-Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard was named co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at the University of California. Elsewhere …

The online sportsbook Bovada released odds on who will be the next head coach of the Falcons. Kevin Stefanski (+200), Klint Kubiak (+290) and John Harbaugh (+650) are the top three candidates.

released odds on who will be the next head coach of the Falcons. Kevin Stefanski (+200), Klint Kubiak (+290) and John Harbaugh (+650) are the top three candidates. Placekicker Zane Gonzalez was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 18. He made 4 of 4 field-goal attempts Sunday in the victory over the Saints.

was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 18. He made 4 of 4 field-goal attempts Sunday in the victory over the Saints. Ex-Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder was promoted to Green Bay’s active roster for the wild-card playoff game. MAILBAG TIME 📬 From reader Charles Jackson on Todd Monken: He should be the Falcons’ head coach. Period. And NO defensive coordinators, please. My response: He’s too old. Want a younger coach. Things got messy in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson. 📬 From reader Steve Hines: Ronald Acuña took almost 18 months to fully come back from his second knee injury. And he was, is a proven all-star. Penix is not an all-star. And if Penix is not expected to be cleared to play until over half 2026 is gone then the Falcons will need a quarterback for 2026, not a backup. Hopefully whoever starts the first 10 games will be playing at a level that would make Penix the “backup” when he is cleared to play. Or we will extend that no playoff participation another year. 2026 will really test how team management will respond to this dilemma. I do not have much hope in their ability to pivot in a positive way. Good luck. My response: That’s true. It’s supposed to be nine-12 months from the Nov. 25 surgery date. This will be an interesting offseason to say the least. We’ll see if they get it turned around or if they’ll post a record ninth consecutive losing season.

NFL OFFSEASON DATES 🗓️ Senior Bowl week: Jan. 26-31, Mobile, Alabama 🗓️ Super Bowl week: Feb. 1-7 in Santa Clara, California 🗓️ Scouting Combine: Feb. 23-March 2 in Indianapolis 🗓️ NFL owners meeting: March 29-April 1 in Phoenix 🗓️ NFL draft: April 23-25 in Pittsburgh