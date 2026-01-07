Atlanta Falcons A quick look at the early candidates for the Falcons’ open jobs Matt Ryan, Bears’ Ian Cunningham and ex-Ravens head coach John Harbaugh are reportedly in the mix. Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (shown before being inducted into the Ring of Honor during an NFL football game in Atlanta) is now a CBS broadcaster and a candidate for Falcons president. (Butch Dill/AP 2024)

Here’s a look at the candidates that are reportedly set to interview with the Falcons for three jobs: president of football, general manager and head coach: President Matt Ryan, 40, CBS announcer: Currently, Ryan is a broadcaster with CBS. He was the Falcons’ starting quarterback from 2008-21, starting 222 games for the team. He guided the team to two NFC championship games and one Super Bowl trip. He’s the lone player in franchise history to win the NFL MVP award.

Josh Williams, 49ers director of scouting and football operations: He was a finalist for the Jacksonville GM job last season. Williams is in his 14th season with the 49ers. He worked his way up from being an area scout. He’s a native of Santa Rosa, California, who earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Columbia University in 2010. Mike Disner, Lions COO: Disner has been with the Lions for 19 seasons. He has worked with both the football and business management teams, overseeing the football operations and administration. He started his career with the Patriots in 2007 as a scouting assistant, after being an intern in 2005 and 2006. Disner earned a degree in economics from Williams College. General Manager Ian Cunningham, 40, Bears assistant general manager: Cunningham is highly regarded for his work with the Eagles and Ravens. He turned down the Arizona job and is waiting for the best opportunity. He started with the Ravens as a personnel assistant (2008-12) and worked as an area scout (2013-16). He went to the Eagles as the director of college scouting (2017-18), was the assistant director of player personnel (2019-20) and the director of player personnel (2021). He’s been with the Bears in his current role for the past four seasons. Coach Vance Joseph, 53, Broncos defensive coordinator: After playing at Colorado, Joseph had a brief NFL career. He entered the NFL as a secondary coach with the 49ers in 2006. He has an 11-21 record as a head coach with the Broncos from 2017-18. He’s credited with Denver’s defense under Sean Payton.

Klint Kubiak, 38, Seahawks offensive coordinator: Kubiak played safety at Colorado State and entered the NFL as a quality control assistant for the Vikings in 2013. He has been in a coordinator position for five different teams over the past five seasons. He was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator in 2021, Denver’s pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2022, San Francisco’s pass game coordinator in 2023, the Saints’ offensive coordinator in 2024 and Seattle’s offensive coordinator in 2025.