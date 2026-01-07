Atlanta United

Atlanta United on verge of selling Bartosz Slisz to Brøndby

Midfielder, who played two seasons for Five Stripes, is expected to be transferred to popular Danish club.
Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz (center) — pictured going up for a header during an October game against DC United — scored three goals with three assists in 57 appearances over two seasons with Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
By
55 minutes ago

Atlanta United is on the verge of selling midfielder Bartosz Slisz to Denmark’s Brøndby for $3.5 million Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the transfer. The move would complete the first outgoing transfer this window.

Slisz, 26, made 57 appearances and scored three goals with three assists for Atlanta United. He was signed from Legia Warsaw in his native Poland before the 2024 season for a reported $3.5 million on a contract through 2028. His salary last season was $870,000.

Slisz is unlikely to be the only Atlanta United player sold during this window. The team also will likely to try to sell winger Saba Lobjanidze, midfielder Tristan Muyumba and central defender Stian Gregersen.

There are also several loan candidates, including Homegrown signees Santiago Pita and Kaiden Moore. On Wednesday, Ashton Gordon was loaned to Chattanooga for the 2026 season.

It is an important few months for Slisz, who will be attempting to make the Poland team in the playoffs for the World Cup. He has 21 appearances for his country.

Brøndby arguably is the most popular club in Denmark. It has won the league 11 times and the Danish Cup seven times.

Atlanta United players will report to training camp for physicals Saturday. Practice sessions will begin Monday.

Atlanta United has acquired two players: goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos and defender Tomas Jacob.

Atlanta United roster

As of Wednesday, which includes the expected transfer of Slisz:

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert and Lucas Hoyos.

Defenders (8): Pedro Amador, **Juan Berrocal, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj and Kaiden Moore.

Midfielders (11): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, *Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez and Adyn Torres.

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, ***Ashton Gordon, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré and Cayman Togashi.

* On loan with Millonarios (through June 30).

** On loan from Getafe (through June 30).

*** On loan to Chattanooga.

