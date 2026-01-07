Atlanta United on verge of selling Bartosz Slisz to Brøndby

Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz (center) — pictured going up for a header during an October game against DC United — scored three goals with three assists in 57 appearances over two seasons with Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

Midfielder, who played two seasons for Five Stripes, is expected to be transferred to popular Danish club.

Slisz, 26, made 57 appearances and scored three goals with three assists for Atlanta United. He was signed from Legia Warsaw in his native Poland before the 2024 season for a reported $3.5 million on a contract through 2028. His salary last season was $870,000 .

Atlanta United is on the verge of selling midfielder Bartosz Slisz to Denmark’s Brøndby for $3.5 million Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the transfer. The move would complete the first outgoing transfer this window.

Slisz is unlikely to be the only Atlanta United player sold during this window. The team also will likely to try to sell winger Saba Lobjanidze, midfielder Tristan Muyumba and central defender Stian Gregersen.

There are also several loan candidates, including Homegrown signees Santiago Pita and Kaiden Moore. On Wednesday, Ashton Gordon was loaned to Chattanooga for the 2026 season.

It is an important few months for Slisz, who will be attempting to make the Poland team in the playoffs for the World Cup. He has 21 appearances for his country.

Brøndby arguably is the most popular club in Denmark. It has won the league 11 times and the Danish Cup seven times.