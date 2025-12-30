Atlanta United shopping in South America again with Tuesday signing
Five Stripes add Tomas Jacob of Argentina.
Atlanta United's new acquisition is "going to add competition to the backline and is well suited for Tata’s style of play,” Sporting Director Chris Henderson (left) said. "Tata" is manager Gerardo Martino's nickname. (Jason Getz/AJC)
During Martino’s first stint leading Atlanta United in 2017 and ‘18, Atlanta United signed numerous players from South America, including Hector Villalba, Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron, Carlos Carmona, Yamil Asad and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.
Martino resigned after the team won the 2018 MLS Cup, and the franchise’s philosophy switched mostly to scouting and signing veterans from Europe to try to fill needs. There were a few exceptions, notably past Under-22 Initiative signings Erik Lopez, Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Edwin Mosquera. Only Mosquera remains, and he spent the past half-season on a loan that will continue into the pending season.
The signings of Hoyos and Jacob doesn’t mean Atlanta United is focusing exclusively on South American players, but it is a return to a talent pool it had been not delving into as deeply as it once had.
Jacob, 21, is a U-22 signing. The transfer fee paid for U-22 signings doesn’t count against a team’s salary budget and the player’s cap charge doesn’t exceed $200,000.
Jacob can play as a right fullback, where Atlanta United is thin, as a central midfielder or as a central defender. He played in the academy system of Newell’s Old Boys, where Martino played and later managed.
Atlanta United’s contract with Jacob, who has made 67 appearances with Newell’s and Necaxa, is through the 2028-29 season with options through the 2030-31 season.