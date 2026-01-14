Atlanta United Atlanta United looking to strengthen squad by signing more players The team has eyes on adding players at central midfield and on the wings, sporting director Chris Henderson says. Atlanta United sporting director Chris Henderson (left) and manager Gerardo Martino attend Martino’s introductory news conference on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Marietta. The team might be helped by signing new players, a topic Henderson and Martino were asked about several times Wednesday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino on Wednesday described his team as being very technical, but unable to get results last year under a different manager. His message to the players to overcome last season’s franchise-worst finish is to be more competitive, which started during Monday’s first session.

“With respect to the league, games in the league, they’re very physical, so that’s important,” Martino said. “Also, you need consistency and the ability to continue getting up time after time and to keep pushing.” RELATED Important things to watch in Atlanta United’s preseason In addition to more competitiveness, the team also might be helped by signing new players, a topic Martino and sporting director Chris Henderson were asked about several times Wednesday. The team is looking to add players at central midfield and on the wings, Henderson said. He said Martino and his staff have been working with Jonathan Spector in international scouting, Arjun Balaraman in analytics and Dimitrios Efstathiou on the budget and negotiating to strengthen the team.

“He has a winning mentality,” Henderson said of Martino. “Players seem to like playing for him, and he has a pull. I think we might be able to pull some players that maybe we wouldn’t have gotten just because he’s our coach.”