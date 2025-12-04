Georgia Bulldogs What’s next in Georgia’s recruiting class as most Bulldogs commits signed UGA landed three commitments Wednesday, with all three signing their letters of intent. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart cheers for his seniors as they are recognized at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia had to wait all day for the signature of its top defensive player in the 2026 signing class, but for good reason. Four-star defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick had practice with his St. Thomas Aquinas high school team in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as they are competing for a state championship. After the pads came off for the day, Fitzpatrick sat down and submitted his paperwork to be a Georgia Bulldog.

Georgia announced Fitzpatrick as a signee Thursday morning. RELATED Jared Curtis isn’t the only Georgia football storyline to watch on signing day As the first day of the national signing day turned into the evening, there were members of the Georgia signing class who had not submitted their letter of intent. Fitzpatrick was one of those. But while Georgia officially welcomed Fitzpatrick to the class, it also became known that defensive tackle prospect Seven Cloud would not be a part of the class. Benjamin Wolk of 247Sports was the first to report the news.

Cloud committed to Georgia as a high school recruit in the class of 2023 but never signed with Georgia. As a junior college prospect, he committed to Georgia in December 2024.

RELATED Nation’s No. 1 QB prospect ‘disappointed’ in Tuesday’s leak of flip to Vandy In July, Cloud was charged with domestic battery, a class B misdemeanor, in Kansas. That arrest ultimately played a factor in why Cloud did not end up in the class. Georgia still signed plenty of defensive linemen this cycle, as it welcomed Valdin Sone, PJ Dean, Anthony Lonon, Carter Luckie and Preston Carey all into the class. Cloud was not the only Georgia commit who entered the day with legal issues, as Chace Calicut was arrested in July and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Calicut also did not sign Wednesday as he awaits the resolution of his legal situation. Calicut committed to Georgia in June over offers from Texas and Michigan. He is the No. 308-ranked prospect in the class. RELATED What future of Georgia’s quarterback group looks like amid recruiting twists The other two Georgia commits who were not announced Wednesday were 4-star wide receiver Brady Marchese and 3-star punter Wade Register.

Marchese always planned to sign Thursday, when he will have a ceremony at Cartersville High School. The question is whether he will sign with Georgia, as Michigan has made a late push for his services. Marchese first committed to Georgia in March 2025, but heavily considered flipping to the Wolverines in June. He ultimately has remained committed to the Bulldogs. Georgia signed wide receivers Craig Dandridge and Ryan Mosley on Wednesday. Both are 4-star recruits, like Marchese. As for Register, he is the nation’s No. 1-ranked punter in the class. Georgia did sign the nation’s No. 1 kicker Wednesday in Harran Zureikat.