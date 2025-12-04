UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

What’s next in Georgia’s recruiting class as most Bulldogs commits signed

UGA landed three commitments Wednesday, with all three signing their letters of intent.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart cheers for his seniors as they are recognized at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart cheers for his seniors as they are recognized at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia had to wait all day for the signature of its top defensive player in the 2026 signing class, but for good reason.

Four-star defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick had practice with his St. Thomas Aquinas high school team in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as they are competing for a state championship. After the pads came off for the day, Fitzpatrick sat down and submitted his paperwork to be a Georgia Bulldog.

Georgia announced Fitzpatrick as a signee Thursday morning.

RELATED
Jared Curtis isn’t the only Georgia football storyline to watch on signing day

As the first day of the national signing day turned into the evening, there were members of the Georgia signing class who had not submitted their letter of intent. Fitzpatrick was one of those.

But while Georgia officially welcomed Fitzpatrick to the class, it also became known that defensive tackle prospect Seven Cloud would not be a part of the class. Benjamin Wolk of 247Sports was the first to report the news.

Cloud committed to Georgia as a high school recruit in the class of 2023 but never signed with Georgia. As a junior college prospect, he committed to Georgia in December 2024.

RELATED
Nation’s No. 1 QB prospect ‘disappointed’ in Tuesday’s leak of flip to Vandy

In July, Cloud was charged with domestic battery, a class B misdemeanor, in Kansas. That arrest ultimately played a factor in why Cloud did not end up in the class.

Georgia still signed plenty of defensive linemen this cycle, as it welcomed Valdin Sone, PJ Dean, Anthony Lonon, Carter Luckie and Preston Carey all into the class.

Cloud was not the only Georgia commit who entered the day with legal issues, as Chace Calicut was arrested in July and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Calicut also did not sign Wednesday as he awaits the resolution of his legal situation. Calicut committed to Georgia in June over offers from Texas and Michigan. He is the No. 308-ranked prospect in the class.

RELATED
What future of Georgia’s quarterback group looks like amid recruiting twists

The other two Georgia commits who were not announced Wednesday were 4-star wide receiver Brady Marchese and 3-star punter Wade Register.

Marchese always planned to sign Thursday, when he will have a ceremony at Cartersville High School. The question is whether he will sign with Georgia, as Michigan has made a late push for his services.

Marchese first committed to Georgia in March 2025, but heavily considered flipping to the Wolverines in June. He ultimately has remained committed to the Bulldogs.

Georgia signed wide receivers Craig Dandridge and Ryan Mosley on Wednesday. Both are 4-star recruits, like Marchese.

As for Register, he is the nation’s No. 1-ranked punter in the class. Georgia did sign the nation’s No. 1 kicker Wednesday in Harran Zureikat.

Georgia landed three commitments Wednesday, with all three signing their letters of intent.

Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Georgia has the No. 5-ranked recruiting class for the cycle. Of the 30 commits, Georgia currently has 27 have signed their letter of intent.

RELATED
2025 SEC championship game: Kickoff time, TV channel, participants, ticket info

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

T25-SEC Championship-Alabama Football

Georgia playoff scenarios include possible third meeting with Alabama

Georgia football injury report rules out Drew Bobo, running back Bo Walker

What future of Georgia’s quarterback group looks like amid recruiting twists

Keep Reading

Gainesville high school football suspensions: What we know, what’s next

GHSA relents, allows Gainesville to play Friday at near full strength

A flurry of activity expected for Georgia Tech during this week’s signing period

Featured

Waterworks Village

Atlanta opens door on first modular rapid-housing for homeless residents

1h ago
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Local GOP sees ‘danger’ in a chaotic race to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

MAKING CONNECTIONS

Two centennials, one story: Delta and the Atlanta airport