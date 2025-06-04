UGA football lands commitment from nation’s No. 3 CB, brother of NFL safety

Justice Fitzpatrick, the nation’s No. 3 cornerback prospect according to the 247 Composite, just made a decision that proves NIL doesn’t overpower everything in college football.

Relationships matter. Especially the ones that go back longer than 10 years.

Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of former Alabama All-American and NFL vet Minkah Fitzpatrick, committed Tuesday to play for Georgia, the two-time national championship program led by the man who coached Minkah when he was with the Crimson Tide.