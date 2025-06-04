UGA football lands commitment from nation’s No. 3 CB, brother of NFL safety

Justice Fitzpatrick, the nation’s No. 3 cornerback prospect according to the 247 Composite, just made a decision that proves NIL doesn’t overpower everything in college football.
Relationships matter. Especially the ones that go back longer than 10 years.
Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of former Alabama All-American and NFL vet Minkah Fitzpatrick, committed Tuesday to play for Georgia, the two-time national championship program led by the man who coached Minkah when he was with the Crimson Tide.
The 4-star CB from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, took an official visit to UGA this past weekend.
Fitzpatrick shared his commitment on social media. His decision continues a hot streak that has already seen two commitments come out of this past weekend’s official visitors.
The 4-star prospect recently whittled down his recruiting process to a final five that included Florida, Georgia, Miami, Texas and Ohio State.
He now becomes the program’s second Top 50 overall commitment and its 12th commitment for the 2026 cycle. With this decision, he now becomes the program’s second-highest rated commitment of the class.
The 6-foot-plus, 185-pounder trails only 5-star QB Jared Curtis in the national rankings for Georgia’s current commitments. His decision now draws UGA very close to overtaking Clemson for the nation’s No. 5 overall recruiting class.
