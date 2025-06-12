Kohl’s Kicking specializes in ranking kickers, long snappers and punters. Those areas are not typically areas of expertise for national recruiting sites.

As an example, the top-rated kickers and punters for each cycle only receive a three-star ranking from the mainstream sites.

Georgia has offered the No. 1 ranked kicker in America for the #KohlsKicking Class of 2026, Harran Zureikat.



➡️ Prospect Eval & Video: https://t.co/ZX9Pvg7Ez3 #uga #godawgs pic.twitter.com/7vQA38noxQ — Kohl's Kicking Camps (@KohlsKicking) June 10, 2025

The Bulldogs worked out Zureikat this week during their summer specialty camps, and he was offered a scholarship on Tuesday.

It didn’t take him long to make the move to commit.

While Kohl’s Kicking evaluated his strengths as field goals and kickoffs and used the term “dominant” several times in his prospect breakdown, that service also rated Zureikat as the nation’s No. 4 punter.

That’s quite the endorsement for his toe-meets-leather acumen.

In the days of the House settlement and the revenue-sharing era of college football, it now makes sense for a top-tier program like Georgia to carry multiple kickers.

While Georgia starter Peyton Woodring has a clear future in the NFL, the thinking these days is that it never hurts to have a qualified backup as talented as Zureikat, especially since those backup kickers and starters-in-waiting can no longer be placed on a roster as a preferred walk-on in the days ahead.

Zureikat can also specialize in kickoffs while Woodring finishes out his eligibility at UGA. Woodring, who will be a senior in 2026, also signed with the Bulldogs as the nation’s No. 1 PK for the class of 2023.

Explore Kirby Smart questioned over quarterback management for the 2025 season

The combo of Register and Zureikat is quite a coup for UGA special teams coach Kirk Benedict.

The latest commitments, running the Bulldogs’ total for the 2026 class to 16, moved UGA to the nation’s No. 5 recruiting class for 2026 on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings.