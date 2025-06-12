Harran Zureikat’s verbal pledge on Thursday continues a hot streak for Georgia football recruiting of late. That’s not just because the Bulldogs have picked up four commitments for their 2026 class just this week alone.
It also adds serious special-teams oomph in the kicking game. The Pennsylvania five-star, who is rated by Kohl’s Kicking as the nation’s No. 1 kicker prospect, just committed to UGA on his social media.
That comes a day after Wade Register, the nation’s No. 1 punter prospect for this class, also made his verbal commitment to play for the Bulldogs.
Kohl’s Kicking specializes in ranking kickers, long snappers and punters. Those areas are not typically areas of expertise for national recruiting sites.
As an example, the top-rated kickers and punters for each cycle only receive a three-star ranking from the mainstream sites.
The Bulldogs worked out Zureikat this week during their summer specialty camps, and he was offered a scholarship on Tuesday.
It didn’t take him long to make the move to commit.
While Kohl’s Kicking evaluated his strengths as field goals and kickoffs and used the term “dominant” several times in his prospect breakdown, that service also rated Zureikat as the nation’s No. 4 punter.
That’s quite the endorsement for his toe-meets-leather acumen.
In the days of the House settlement and the revenue-sharing era of college football, it now makes sense for a top-tier program like Georgia to carry multiple kickers.
While Georgia starter Peyton Woodring has a clear future in the NFL, the thinking these days is that it never hurts to have a qualified backup as talented as Zureikat, especially since those backup kickers and starters-in-waiting can no longer be placed on a roster as a preferred walk-on in the days ahead.
Zureikat can also specialize in kickoffs while Woodring finishes out his eligibility at UGA. Woodring, who will be a senior in 2026, also signed with the Bulldogs as the nation’s No. 1 PK for the class of 2023.
The combo of Register and Zureikat is quite a coup for UGA special teams coach Kirk Benedict.
The latest commitments, running the Bulldogs’ total for the 2026 class to 16, moved UGA to the nation’s No. 5 recruiting class for 2026 on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings.
