Atlanta Hawks We have liftoff: Hawks’ Houstan shows off hops with highlight dunk The guard has developed more of a reputation as a shooter during his time in the NBA. Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left) congratulates Caleb Houstan after the Hawks beat the Heat 119-118 in overtime on Monday, Oct. 12, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. While Houstan seems to have avoided dunking in the NBA, he hasn’t shied away in the G League. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Hawks guard Caleb Houstan has never dunked in an NBA game. But Houstan took his hops to the Southside on Tuesday morning and dunked for the first time in two years. After landing in Atlanta following the Hawks return from Detroit, Houstan suited up for the College Park Skyhawks in their matinee game against the Westchester Knicks.

With 48.9 to play in the first quarter, Hawks 2025 second-round pick Eli John Ndiaye corralled a loose ball from Knicks’ Adama Bal. Houstan ran ahead and Ndiaye found him in the paint for the running dunk. It cut the Skyhawks’ deficit to 29-26 and sent the Skyhawks bench to their feet. RELATED Good, bad, ugly: Hawks show fight vs. Pistons, but rebounding woes hurt While Houstan seems to have avoided dunking in the NBA, he hasn’t shied away in the G League. He dunked Jan. 21, 2023. He had another Feb. 24, 2023, as well as one March 12, 2023, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

As of February 2025, Houstan, at 6-foot-8, is the tallest qualifying player (500 minutes played) currently in the NBA who does not have an in-game dunk to his name.