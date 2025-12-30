Georgia Bulldogs Viral UGA fan who refused to sing ‘Rocky Top’ surprised with Sugar Bowl tickets Holiday carolers were singing his song when they came to his house. Young Georgia fan Nolan McGill was surprised with tickets to the Sugar Bowl. (Screenshot via Instagram)

By Connor Riley

Turns out, refusing to sing “Rocky Top” really does pay off for one young Georgia fan. Nolan McGill went viral earlier this month after he refused to sing “Rocky Top” while at a school concert.

The moment was captured on video and quickly spread across the internet, celebrating McGill’s steadfast support for his beloved Bulldogs. The internet fame attracted the attention of the people at Fanatics, who surprised McGill with tickets to Georgia’s next game. The Bulldogs will take on Ole Miss at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

McGill was greeted by carolers who were, of course, singing the Georgia fight song. Safe to say that was much more pleasant than hearing Tennessee’s iconic “Rocky Top.”

Georgia beat Ole Miss 43-35 earlier in the season. Georgia enters the game with a 12-1 record after winning the SEC. One of those wins came against the rival Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs beat Tennessee 44-41 earlier in the season. The win was the ninth-straight win against Tennessee. Since Kirby Smart has become Georgia’s head coach, the Bulldogs are 9-1 against the Volunteers.