Viral UGA fan who refused to sing ‘Rocky Top’ surprised with Sugar Bowl tickets

Turns out, refusing to sing “Rocky Top” really does pay off for one young Georgia fan.
Nolan McGill went viral earlier this month after he refused to sing “Rocky Top” while at a school concert.
The moment was captured on video and quickly spread across the internet, celebrating McGill’s steadfast support for his beloved Bulldogs.
The internet fame attracted the attention of the people at Fanatics, who surprised McGill with tickets to Georgia’s next game.
The Bulldogs will take on Ole Miss at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
McGill was greeted by carolers who were, of course, singing the Georgia fight song. Safe to say that was much more pleasant than hearing Tennessee’s iconic “Rocky Top.”
Georgia beat Ole Miss 43-35 earlier in the season.
Georgia enters the game with a 12-1 record after winning the SEC. One of those wins came against the rival Tennessee Volunteers.
The Bulldogs beat Tennessee 44-41 earlier in the season. The win was the ninth-straight win against Tennessee.
Since Kirby Smart has become Georgia’s head coach, the Bulldogs are 9-1 against the Volunteers.
“Just all in all a great game, but I feel almost like we have to apologize to them,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after this year’s win. “I don’t think we should have won that game. I thought they outplayed us in a lot of ways, but that’s the way it goes. I mean, I’ve had one against them about nine or 10 years ago that certainly went that way.”
Because of changes to the SEC schedule, Georgia and Tennessee will no longer play each other on an annual basis. Georgia next plays the Volunteers in 2027, with the game in Athens.
Hopefully for McGill, that means he’ll hear less of “Rocky Top” going forward.