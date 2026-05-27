Georgia Bulldogs SEC adjusts scheduling starting in 2027, bids farewell to ‘Cupcake Weekend’ Commissioner Greg Sankey reveals league athletic directors vote for conference action in penultimate regular-season game. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey revealed the league’s athletic directors have voted to play a conference game on the next-to-last week of each season starting in 2027. (Mike Griffith/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 45 minutes ago Share

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Greg Sankey said SEC athletic directors voted Tuesday to play a conference game the next-to-last weekend of the season, starting in 2027. Sankey joked the conference schedule adjustment will bring an end to the SEC’s so-called “Cupcake Weekend,” which saw some league teams schedule lightly in an effort to rest players for postseason runs.

The SEC spring meetings opened Tuesday, with eight of the league’s football coaches sounding off on issues ranging from the pending expansion of the College Football Playoff to the lack of consistent rules enforcement across the collegiate landscape complicating an already fluid landscape. “There’s too many issues to say where it (discussions on rules) should start,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “My biggest concern is the health of the game and the health of the student-athletes and what’s best for them.” Smart most notably voiced support of nonrevenue sports and the ability of collegiate football to be able to continue to support them amid rising costs that have led to football rosters costing more than $40 million. There was much more on the table even as action has been limited to the league athletic directors voting on the schedule adjustment.

“There’s so many things that you want to talk about and so many things we want to share, and say this is our stance as a league,” Smart said. “But within the league, there’s not perfect uniformity. Everybody’s not in agreement of what’s best for their program.