Georgia Bulldogs Young Georgia fan hilariously refuses to sing ‘Rocky Top’ at school concert As classmates ‘Woo!’ and clap, the Bulldogs fan shakes his head in protest. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to the crowd after their 44-41 overtime win against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in September. (Jason Getz/AJC)

College football rivalries run deep and loyalties start early. A young Georgia fan has gone viral for refusing to sing Tennessee’s ‘Rocky Top’ during a school concert.

Multiple times during the video, the young Georgia fan can be seen shaking his head, seemingly brushing off encouragement to join in with his classmates who are singing the Volunteers’ fight song. As the song concludes, the young fan appears to let out a boo, as if he had not already made clear his disdain for the iconic Tennessee song. Although the Georgia fan made his feelings on Rocky Top perfectly clear, he has undoubtedly enjoyed Georgia’s success against Tennessee under head coach Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs have won nine games in a row against the Volunteers. The last loss against Tennessee came back in 2016, when the Volunteers won on a Hail Mary.