Young Georgia fan hilariously refuses to sing ‘Rocky Top’ at school concert

As classmates ‘Woo!’ and clap, the Bulldogs fan shakes his head in protest.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to the crowd after their 44-41 overtime win against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in September. (Jason Getz/AJC)
34 minutes ago

College football rivalries run deep and loyalties start early.

A young Georgia fan has gone viral for refusing to sing Tennessee’s ‘Rocky Top’ during a school concert.

Multiple times during the video, the young Georgia fan can be seen shaking his head, seemingly brushing off encouragement to join in with his classmates who are singing the Volunteers’ fight song.

As the song concludes, the young fan appears to let out a boo, as if he had not already made clear his disdain for the iconic Tennessee song.

Although the Georgia fan made his feelings on Rocky Top perfectly clear, he has undoubtedly enjoyed Georgia’s success against Tennessee under head coach Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs have won nine games in a row against the Volunteers. The last loss against Tennessee came back in 2016, when the Volunteers won on a Hail Mary.

Thanks to a missed kick at the end of regulation, Georgia beat Tennessee 44-41 in overtime. It was one of the more thrilling wins of the season, one that saw Georgia yet again win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff.

“Just all in all a great game, but I feel almost like we have to apologize to them,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after this year’s win. “I don’t think we should have won that game. I thought they outplayed us in a lot of ways, but that’s the way it goes. I mean, I’ve had one against them about nine or 10 years ago that certainly went that way.”

Because of changes in the SEC schedule, Georgia and Tennessee will no longer play each other on an annual basis. Georgia next plays the Volunteers in 2027, with the game in Athens.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

