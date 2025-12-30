Atlanta Hawks Shorthanded Hawks dealt seventh consecutive loss from Thunder Hawks lead Thunder at halftime, but can’t hold on, falling 140-129. Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu was the Hawks' second-leading scorer in the loss to the Thunder, putting up 26 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in a 140-129 loss on Monday night. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The Hawks went into Oklahoma City down three starters, looking to snap their losing skid. They fought for many chances to do so, but the league-leading Thunder dealt them a 140-129 loss. It’s the Hawks’ seventh straight loss.

The Hawks trailed the Thunder just 129-125 after a 3 on the wing from second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher with 4:36 to play. Risacher then blocked a second-chance layup attempt by Thunder guard Cason Wallace after Nickeil Alexander-Walker had blocked his cousin, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, three seconds before. But the Hawks’ carelessness with the ball left them with just four points in the remaining four minutes. The Hawks went 1-of-5 from the floor and had four turnovers, allowing the Thunder to end the night on an 11-4 run. Quick stats: Alexander-Walker led the Hawks in scoring with 30 points and added five assists. Onyeka Okongwu had 26 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. As a team, the Hawks shot 46.3% from 3.

