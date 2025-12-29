Atlanta Hawks Hawks to play Thunder on the road Monday night without Trae Young Young will sit out with a bruise on his right quad. On Sunday, the Hawks listed guard Trae Young as questionable to play against the Thunder, but decided Monday to sit him out. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Hawks already lacked some depth heading into Monday’s meeting against the Thunder. After the release of an updated injury report Monday afternoon, the team will not have All-Star guard Trae Young for the 8 p.m. game. At 2 p.m. Monday, the Hawks ruled out Young, who has a bruise on his right quad. The team had listed him as questionable in its injury report Sunday.

The team already had ruled out Jalen Johnson because of illness. Kristaps Porzingis did not travel to Oklahoma City, the Hawks said in their injury update of the veteran center. With Young now out of Monday’s game, the Hawks have an opportunity to test the development of some of their young players. Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker likely will return to the starting lineup in the absence of Young, while third-year forward Mouhamed Gueye will start in place of Johnson. Off the bench, the Hawks will look to test guard Keaton Wallace, who recently had fallen out of the rotation. Wallace will get the chance to face off against younger brother and Thunder guard Cason Wallace.

The Hawks also recalled forward Caleb Houstan, who has appeared in eight games and newly signed two-way center Malik Williams in anticipation of the team’s short-handedness. Williams was signed Dec. 23.