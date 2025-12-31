Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart updates status on two key playmakers for Georgia Wide receiver Colbie Young and tight end Ethan Barbour both available for Sugar Bowl. Tight end Ethan Barbour suffered an ankle injury against Austin Peay in Georgia’s second game of the season but is available to play in the Sugar Bowl. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

NEW ORLEANS — Georgia will have two more key players available for its College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss. Wide receiver Colbie Young and tight end Ethan Barbour were both taken off Georgia’s availability report, indicating they are available to play.

Georgia will meet Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday (8 p.m., ESPN) in a CFP quarterfinal game. RELATED Georgia players speak on the difference in this year’s Sugar Bowl: ‘Complete opposite’ Young has not played since Georgia’s game against Ole Miss on Oct. 18, when he suffered a leg fracture in the first quarter of the 43-35 win. Despite missing the past six games, Young still ranks second on the team in receiving yards, with 336. “Colbie’s done a great job coming back,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s a guy that when he first came out, I didn’t think he was going to be back before the end of the season, regardless of how far the season went. He’s sped that process up. He wants to play; it’s important to him. You know, he’s missed time, and he wants to get back out there and go compete. But we’ll have to see how he looks game day and what he’s able to do and how we can work him in.”

Young said Tuesday he was looking to take things day by day. He was listed as probable on the first availability report of the week.

Young was able to practice for Georgia on Saturday and has continued to do so for the Bulldogs since they arrived in New Orleans. “There’s no hesitation, you know,” he said. “If I wasn’t fully confident in my performance and how I could play, I wouldn’t be out there, so I really feel great.” Barbour suffered an ankle injury against Austin Peay in Georgia’s second game of the season. He started against Marshall in the Bulldogs’ season opener. Georgia has a loaded tight end group, led by Oscar Delp, but Barbour gives them another weapon against the Rebels.