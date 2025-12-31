Kirby Smart updates status on two key playmakers for Georgia

Young has not played since Georgia’s game against Ole Miss on Oct. 18, when he suffered a leg fracture in the first quarter of the 43-35 win.
Despite missing the past six games, Young still ranks second on the team in receiving yards, with 336.
“Colbie’s done a great job coming back,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s a guy that when he first came out, I didn’t think he was going to be back before the end of the season, regardless of how far the season went. He’s sped that process up. He wants to play; it’s important to him. You know, he’s missed time, and he wants to get back out there and go compete. But we’ll have to see how he looks game day and what he’s able to do and how we can work him in.”
Young was able to practice for Georgia on Saturday and has continued to do so for the Bulldogs since they arrived in New Orleans.
“There’s no hesitation, you know,” he said. “If I wasn’t fully confident in my performance and how I could play, I wouldn’t be out there, so I really feel great.”
Barbour suffered an ankle injury against Austin Peay in Georgia’s second game of the season. He started against Marshall in the Bulldogs’ season opener.
Georgia has a loaded tight end group, led by Oscar Delp, but Barbour gives them another weapon against the Rebels.
“Tight end’s a position that we have pretty good depth at,” Smart said. “So Ethan’s a very attentive, wise beyond his years (player). I mean, he was at our practices last year for this game, and we already knew, wow, this guy’s going to be able to pick things up quick. He’s smart, he’s tough, he’s physical. So we’re excited to have him back, and hopefully he can help in some capacity.”
Georgia still will be without defensive end Gabe Harris, defensive back Joenel Aguero, center Drew Bobo, defensive tackle Jordan Hall and defensive back Kyron Jones.
For Ole Miss, running back Kewan Lacy and tight end Dae’Quan Wright are listed as probable, while tight end Caleb Odom is questionable.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
