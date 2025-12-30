Two defensive starters listed as out for Georgia on Sugar Bowl availability report

“It won’t necessarily be one guy. Joseph (Jonah-Ajonye) will obviously have to take a bigger role, JJ Hanne, Kris Jones, Elo Modozie,” Schumann said. “There’s other guys out there that are making a lot of progress, young guys. But those guys, what will happen a lot of times is he’s had a brunt of a higher workload, and it might be an extra seven snaps for this guy, 10 snaps for this guy, if he’s not available. But Gabe is also working really hard to be back with us.”
Georgia center Drew Bobo was listed as out. His left foot was in a cast on Monday. He did not play in Georgia’s win over Alabama, with Malachi Toliver getting the start for Bobo against Alabama.
Defensive back Kyron Jones was also listed as out. Defensive back Joenel Aguero, who did not play in Georgia’s win over Alabama, had a brace on his right wrist and was listed as out.
On the more positive side of things, wide receiver Colbie Young was listed as probable.
As for the opponent, running back Kewan Lacy is listed as probable. He is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered against Tulane in the College Football Playoff. Lacy is the leading rusher for the Rebels and is second in the nation in rushing touchdowns.
Georgia and Ole Miss face off on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
