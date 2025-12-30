Georgia Bulldogs Two defensive starters listed as out for Georgia on Sugar Bowl availability report Multiple cornerbacks will not play for Georgia, but senior wide receiver Colbie Young listed as probable. Georgia defender Gabe Harris arrives with the team in New Orleans. (Cody Chaffins/DawgNation)

NEW ORLEANS — Georgia has had plenty of time off since its last game, a 28-7 win over Alabama in the SEC championship game. Yet all that time off did not cure every injury, as the Bulldogs had several players pop up on the first edition of the availability report.

Most pressing is the status of Gabe Harris, who was listed as out. Harris had his right foot in a walking boot and was on crutches as the Georgia team departed the team plane on Monday. Kirby Smart previously confirmed the junior was dealing with turf toe. Harris has played in all 13 games for Georgia. He has 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles and 1.0 sack on the season. Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann recently provided insight into how the Bulldogs could replace Harris.

RELATED Georgia players speak on the difference in this year’s Sugar Bowl: ‘Complete opposite’ “It won’t necessarily be one guy. Joseph (Jonah-Ajonye) will obviously have to take a bigger role, JJ Hanne, Kris Jones, Elo Modozie,” Schumann said. “There’s other guys out there that are making a lot of progress, young guys. But those guys, what will happen a lot of times is he’s had a brunt of a higher workload, and it might be an extra seven snaps for this guy, 10 snaps for this guy, if he’s not available. But Gabe is also working really hard to be back with us.”

Georgia center Drew Bobo was listed as out. His left foot was in a cast on Monday. He did not play in Georgia’s win over Alabama, with Malachi Toliver getting the start for Bobo against Alabama. Defensive back Kyron Jones was also listed as out. Defensive back Joenel Aguero, who did not play in Georgia’s win over Alabama, had a brace on his right wrist and was listed as out. On the more positive side of things, wide receiver Colbie Young was listed as probable. RELATED Georgia defense returns to New Orleans with edge, ‘chip on their shoulder’ Young has not played for Georgia since the first game against Ole Miss back on Oct. 18. He suffered a leg fracture in the 43-35 win. Tight end Ethan Barbour was listed as probable. He has not played since Georgia’s second game of the season, when he suffered an ankle injury.