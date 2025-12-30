Georgia Bulldogs Colbie Young gives Georgia more hope he’ll return: ‘I really feel great’ If he plays against Ole Miss, Georgia believes he’ll help open up the passing offense. Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young is tackled by Mississippi cornerback Chris Graves Jr. after Young made a 36-yard catch and run during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

NEW ORLEANS — Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo thought Colbie Young’s season was over. The Georgia play-caller described the leg fracture Young suffered in Georgia’s regular-season game against Ole Miss as heartbreaking. So did running back Nate Frazier. “Knowing his injury, I was just thinking, ‘Oh yeah, oh my God, he’s done,’” Frazier said.

Yet, that was not the end of Young’s story for the 2025 season. “The thought was definitely in my head that it was done,” Young said Tuesday. “But, you know, every day, like, our guys are winning, performing the way they do, just kept a confidence in me to work from there.” RELATED ‘His eyes were smiling’: Earnest Greene III playing for dad who suffered stroke The latest availability report shows that the Georgia pass catcher has a very real chance of playing for the Bulldogs on Thursday against Ole Miss in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game in the Sugar Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN). He was listed as probable on the injury report. Young was practicing with Georgia on Saturday and had no limitations while going through drills.

“There’s no hesitation, you know,” Young said. “If I wasn’t fully confident in my performance and how I could play, I wouldn’t be out there, so I really feel great.” Young wasn’t ready to guarantee he’d be out there against Ole Miss, but the senior receiver feels he’s making progress. Before his injury, Young was a major weapon in the Georgia offense. He tallied 23 receptions for 336 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s first seven games. He caught a 35-yard pass from Gunner Stockton on the opening play of the first Georgia-Ole Miss game. But because of his leg injury, he has not played since. Yet, Young never lost faith that he could still help the team. He’s stayed engaged throughout the year.