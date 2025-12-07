UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart on earning bye in CFP: ‘That long layoff can get you’

Last year, all four teams that earned a bye into the quarterfinals lost their first Playoff game.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart wants to guard against whatever seemed to work against teams with byes into the quarterfinals a year ago. Last year, all four teams - including the Bulldogs - lost their first CFP game. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia coach Kirby Smart wants to guard against whatever seemed to work against teams with byes into the quarterfinals a year ago. Last year, all four teams - including the Bulldogs - lost their first CFP game. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has his team back into the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season.

Yet he was not in a celebratory mood when speaking to ESPN on Sunday. The Georgia coach was already focused on what comes next for the Bulldogs.

RELATED
Georgia path to CFP championship could include matchup against Carson Beck

“The first thing we’re gonna do is try to heal, recover, final exams, and then take a deep dive at looking in ourselves and maybe see some areas we can grow in,” Smart said. “But it’s a long-thought process about that, a lot of debate last year. I think none of the teams with byes won, if that’s correct. So there’s a lot of thought there, a lot of texting going on between coaches who did it last year, trying to find maybe a better way.”

Georgia won’t know its opponent until Dec. 20, when No. 6 Ole Miss plays No. 11 Tulane. Georgia beat Ole Miss 43-35 earlier in the season, but both those teams are different from that meeting. Ole Miss won’t have Lane Kiffin, who has since taken the head coaching job at LSU, while the Bulldogs could be missing a few of their contributors.

RELATED
Georgia football history in the Sugar Bowl as Bulldogs head back to New Orleans

Georgia’s first playoff game will be the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, a familiar spot for the Bulldogs who won the SEC championship last year and had a long layoff before facing Notre Dame.

Even after delivering a dominant performance against No. 9 Alabama, Smart was plenty aware of struggles by last year’s bye-earning teams.

“I think we’ve played complementary football all year. We do have a lot of players getting better. We’ve challenged our guys to do that, but the problem now is continuing to do that, and that long layoff can get you.”

RELATED
Kirby Smart on this Georgia team’s physicality: ‘They love contact’

Georgia will look to use the extra time off to recover and improve.

There are a few key differences between Georgia from last year to this year. Carson Beck was knocked out of the SEC championship game and Gunner Stockton was thrust into starting duty. The Notre Dame game marked his first career start.

Entering this year’s playoff, Stockton is the only quarterback who has started in a CFP game.

The other big change that Georgia has made is their commitment to stopping the run and running the football.

RELATED
Punchless early in the season, Georgia’s defense a punishing unit now

“At the end of the game, if you have to run the ball and you have to stop the run, especially when you get into cold weather or tough elements, those are things that matter the most,” Smart said. “And we didn’t do those well last year, guys. And that was what we were hanging our hat on this year was, can we stop the run and can we run the ball? And we were gonna do that come hell or high water.”

The ability to run the football was a major difference in the SEC championship. Georgia ran for 141 yards, with Nate Frazier scoring a crucial third-quarter touchdown. Alabama had minus-3 yards in the loss.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

Junkyard Blawg Feb 23

Georgia path to CFP championship could include matchup against Carson Beck

2h ago

Georgia football history in the Sugar Bowl as Bulldogs head back to New Orleans

Georgia headed to Sugar Bowl after bye as No. 3 seed in College Football Playoff

Keep Reading

Kirby Smart reacts to Vanderbilt’s attempt to boost CFP chances

Kirby Smart ‘very concerned’ about 9-game SEC schedule next year

Kirby Smart on this Georgia team’s physicality: ‘They love contact’

Featured

Cape Verde Eswatini WCup Soccer

A tiny nation qualified for its first World Cup. Cape Verde has fans here

Georgia’s special ed program promised help. Families say it delivered them harm.

Georgia subdues a nemesis in rolling past Crimson Tide for SEC championship