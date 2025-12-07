Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart on earning bye in CFP: ‘That long layoff can get you’ Last year, all four teams that earned a bye into the quarterfinals lost their first Playoff game. Georgia coach Kirby Smart wants to guard against whatever seemed to work against teams with byes into the quarterfinals a year ago. Last year, all four teams - including the Bulldogs - lost their first CFP game. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has his team back into the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. Yet he was not in a celebratory mood when speaking to ESPN on Sunday. The Georgia coach was already focused on what comes next for the Bulldogs.

“I think we’ve played complementary football all year. We do have a lot of players getting better. We’ve challenged our guys to do that, but the problem now is continuing to do that, and that long layoff can get you.”

RELATED Kirby Smart on this Georgia team’s physicality: ‘They love contact’ Georgia will look to use the extra time off to recover and improve. There are a few key differences between Georgia from last year to this year. Carson Beck was knocked out of the SEC championship game and Gunner Stockton was thrust into starting duty. The Notre Dame game marked his first career start. Entering this year’s playoff, Stockton is the only quarterback who has started in a CFP game. The other big change that Georgia has made is their commitment to stopping the run and running the football. RELATED Punchless early in the season, Georgia’s defense a punishing unit now “At the end of the game, if you have to run the ball and you have to stop the run, especially when you get into cold weather or tough elements, those are things that matter the most,” Smart said. “And we didn’t do those well last year, guys. And that was what we were hanging our hat on this year was, can we stop the run and can we run the ball? And we were gonna do that come hell or high water.”