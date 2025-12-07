Kirby Smart on earning bye in CFP: ‘That long layoff can get you’
Last year, all four teams that earned a bye into the quarterfinals lost their first Playoff game.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart wants to guard against whatever seemed to work against teams with byes into the quarterfinals a year ago. Last year, all four teams - including the Bulldogs - lost their first CFP game. (Jason Getz/AJC)
“The first thing we’re gonna do is try to heal, recover, final exams, and then take a deep dive at looking in ourselves and maybe see some areas we can grow in,” Smart said. “But it’s a long-thought process about that, a lot of debate last year. I think none of the teams with byes won, if that’s correct. So there’s a lot of thought there, a lot of texting going on between coaches who did it last year, trying to find maybe a better way.”
Georgia’s first playoff game will be the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, a familiar spot for the Bulldogs who won the SEC championship last year and had a long layoff before facing Notre Dame.
Even after delivering a dominant performance against No. 9 Alabama, Smart was plenty aware of struggles by last year’s bye-earning teams.
“I think we’ve played complementary football all year. We do have a lot of players getting better. We’ve challenged our guys to do that, but the problem now is continuing to do that, and that long layoff can get you.”
Georgia will look to use the extra time off to recover and improve.
There are a few key differences between Georgia from last year to this year. Carson Beck was knocked out of the SEC championship game and Gunner Stockton was thrust into starting duty. The Notre Dame game marked his first career start.
Entering this year’s playoff, Stockton is the only quarterback who has started in a CFP game.
The other big change that Georgia has made is their commitment to stopping the run and running the football.
“At the end of the game, if you have to run the ball and you have to stop the run, especially when you get into cold weather or tough elements, those are things that matter the most,” Smart said. “And we didn’t do those well last year, guys. And that was what we were hanging our hat on this year was, can we stop the run and can we run the ball? And we were gonna do that come hell or high water.”
The ability to run the football was a major difference in the SEC championship. Georgia ran for 141 yards, with Nate Frazier scoring a crucial third-quarter touchdown. Alabama had minus-3 yards in the loss.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.