Dominant fourth quarter gives No. 9 Georgia win over No. 5 Ole Miss

Bulldogs avenge 2024 loss to Rebels
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs against Mississippi linebacker Tahj Chambers (26) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs against Mississippi linebacker Tahj Chambers (26) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
22 minutes ago

ATHENS — No. 9 Georgia defeated No. 5 Ole Miss 43-35 at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs scored 17 points and shutout the Rebels, who managed only 13 yards of total offense.

The Rebels held a 21-20 lead at halftime in a game that saw the lead change five times in the first 30 minutes.

Smart lamented UGA’s inability to make what would have been key tackles

“We have to tackle better,” Smart said at halftime. “We had about three plays where we had them behind the sticks, and if we tackle them it would have brought up third-and-long and given us a chance to get off the field.”

Instead, Ole Miss went 5-for-5 on third-down conversions and scored on all three of its first-half possessions.

Georgia scored on all of its first-half possessions, too, but UGA twice had to settle for Peyton Woodring field goals — on the opening drive (51 yards) and on the final drive (35 yards).

The Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1) are off next Saturday leading into a week of preparation for the 3:30 p.m. neutral site rivalry game against Florida on Nov. 1 in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rebels (6-1, 3-1) travel to play at No. 14 Oklahoma in a noon game next Saturday.

Georgia trumpeter Justin Arnold performs as players and coaching staff arrive during the Dawg Walk before an NCAA football game against Mississippi at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

About the Author

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

