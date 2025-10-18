Dominant fourth quarter gives No. 9 Georgia win over No. 5 Ole Miss

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs against Mississippi linebacker Tahj Chambers (26) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs scored 17 points and shutout the Rebels, who managed only 13 yards of total offense.

ATHENS — No. 9 Georgia defeated No. 5 Ole Miss 43-35 at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

The Rebels held a 21-20 lead at halftime in a game that saw the lead change five times in the first 30 minutes.

Smart lamented UGA’s inability to make what would have been key tackles

“We have to tackle better,” Smart said at halftime. “We had about three plays where we had them behind the sticks, and if we tackle them it would have brought up third-and-long and given us a chance to get off the field.”

Instead, Ole Miss went 5-for-5 on third-down conversions and scored on all three of its first-half possessions.