Atlanta Hawks Hawks rally falls short to Knicks, lose sixth straight game New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The Hawks fought hard to get back into Saturday night’s game against the Knicks. But trailing by a point in the final seconds, guard Trae Young lost his dribble, which set up a steal by the Knicks’ OG Anunoby. Forced to foul, the Hawks sent Anunoby to the free-throw line for the game-sealing free throws, sending the Hawks to a 128-125 defeat, their sixth straight loss.

Quick stats: Jalen Johnson had 20 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists, finishing one rebound shy of his seventh triple-double of the season. Onyeka Okongwu had 31 points and 14 rebounds. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 25 points off the bench. Young finished with nine points and 10 assists, but also six turnovers. Turning point The Hawks trailed the Knicks by 18 points, 85-67, with 6:55 to play in the third quarter. But the Hawks used a 12-4 run to begin clawing their way back into the game. Johnson hit a jumper one-foot from the basket before he found Alexander-Walker for a 3. Hawks rookie Asa Newell made a layup, before Alexander-Walker made another 3 and Johnson sunk a jumper six feet from the rim. They eventually extended their run to a 18-6 as they charged their way back into the matchup.

Highlight play The Hawks had a huge shooting night from their starting center, who has transformed himself into a big that can stretch the floor.