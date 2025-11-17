Hawks forward Jalen Johnson wins Eastern Conference player of the week

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson became the first player in Hawks history to register 95-plus points, 45-plus rebounds, 35-plus assists and 10-plus steals over four games. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson can cap off a week well done with another achievement. On Monday, the NBA announced Johnson as its Eastern Conference player of the week.

In leading the Hawks to a 4-0 week, Johnson totaled 96 points, 48 rebounds, 37 assists and 10 steals. He became the first player in Hawks history to register 95-plus points, 45-plus rebounds, 35-plus assists and 10-plus steals over four games. Johnson is only the second player in the NBA to do so this season, joining Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Johnson nearly averaged a triple-double, becoming the only player in the NBA to average at least 24 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. He’s also the only Eastern Conference player to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 60% field goals overall, 50% on 3-pointers and 75% free-throw shooting splits.

In the Hawks’ win over the Jazz on Nov. 13, Johnson became the first player in the NBA since at least the 1973-74 season to record the stat line of 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists and seven steals.

So far, Johnson has strung together an All-Star-caliber season. He has averaged a career-high 21.8 points on a career-best 58.7% overall shooting. He’s also shooting a career-high 38.2% from 3.