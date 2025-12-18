Hawks guard Trae Young returns to action in starting lineup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hawks guard Trae Young is back.
After a 22-game absence because of a right MCL sprain, the 26-year-old guard returned to the Hawks starting lineup Thursday.
Young will play on a minutes restriction in the Hawks’ matchup against the Hornets in Charlotte, but will start alongside Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu.
That means Hawks wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker will return to the bench for the first time since Oct. 31.
Thursday’s game marks the first of back-to-back games. Young likely will not play in Friday’s action against the Spurs at State Farm Arena.