Hawks guard Trae Young returns to action in starting lineup

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young returns to the starting lineup Thursday against the Hornets. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

After a 22-game absence because of a right MCL sprain, the 26-year-old guard returned to the Hawks starting lineup Thursday.

Young will play on a minutes restriction in the Hawks’ matchup against the Hornets in Charlotte, but will start alongside Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu.

That means Hawks wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker will return to the bench for the first time since Oct. 31.

Thursday’s game marks the first of back-to-back games. Young likely will not play in Friday’s action against the Spurs at State Farm Arena.