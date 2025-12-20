Atlanta Hawks Good, bad, ugly: Hawks fall to Spurs, suffer second blowout in 4 games Friday’s rout was Atlanta’s worst of the season and fourth loss of more than 20 points in 29 games. Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (center) looks to shoot against Hawks forward Asa Newell (left) on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Atlanta. Unfortunately for the Hawks, Friday’s loss was their largest margin of defeat for the season. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

The Hawks played plenty of resilient basketball this season. But in Friday’s 126-98 loss to the Spurs, they did not.

On the second night of back-to-back games, the Hawks (15-14) had the heavier legs despite both teams entering the night under similar circumstances. Both teams played the night before and traveled to Atlanta for the night’s game. RELATED Hawks burn out, fall to Spurs on second night of back-to-back games The Spurs had more oomph, slipping behind Hawks defenders for quick dunks at the basket. The Spurs beat them on the fast breaks, going 11-of-17 on breakaways and leaving the Hawks chasing them. “When you play a team and they’re playing at a very high level, and our margin for error is really small,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “So we have to embrace a game plan just urgently and completely.” Spurs center Victor Wembanyama wreaked havoc on the Hawks in the paint on both sides of the ball. He scored 26 points off the bench in 22 minutes, while 12 rebounds.

RELATED Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis to miss two weeks The good The Hawks haven’t had many blowout losses this season, if fans ascribe to the internet’s definition of a blowout.

If losing by 20-plus points is the parameter for a blowout, the Hawks have just four in their first 29 games. If the differential is 15 or more, that number extends to six. But Friday’s loss to the Spurs is just the fourth time this season the Hawks have allowed an opponent to outscore them by 20 or more points. RELATED Revisiting the 5 keys to the Hawks’ season The bad Unfortunately for the Hawks, Friday’s loss was their largest margin of defeat for the season. Just one night after allowing a season-high 24 3-pointers to the Hornets, the Hawks allowed the Spurs to surgically dismantle them. The Spurs guards blew by the Hawks on the perimeter and left them chasing shooters. As soon as the Hawks recovered to contest a shot, the Spurs already had their next scoring option open for a shot at the rim.