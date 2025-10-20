Hawks extend Dyson Daniels’ contract for four years, $100 million

Daniels, 22, has played a significant role in helping turn the Hawks’ defense around. He led the NBA in steals last season and was part of the Hawks’ ascent from the league’s fourth-worst defense to, at their best, 11th.

He averaged the most steals per game in a season since Oscar Robertson in the 1990-91 season. He also recorded the most total steals in a season (229) since Gary Payton in 1995-96.

Daniels also paced the league in deflections per game, averaging 5.8, as well as total deflections (443).

Last season, Daniels averaged career highs of 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and three steals on career best shooting of 49.3% from the field and 34% from 3.

The Bendigo, Australia native finished second in the voting for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award for the 2024-25 season. He earned the first-ever NBA Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month for games played in October/November. He won the award again for games played in March.

