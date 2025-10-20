Hawks extend Dyson Daniels’ contract for four years, $100 million

The Hawks are retaining one of their key young players for a longer term.
Guard Dyson Daniels and the team agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $100 million, according to a league source familiar with the situation.
Daniels, 22, has played a significant role in helping turn the Hawks’ defense around. He led the NBA in steals last season and was part of the Hawks’ ascent from the league’s fourth-worst defense to, at their best, 11th.
He averaged the most steals per game in a season since Oscar Robertson in the 1990-91 season. He also recorded the most total steals in a season (229) since Gary Payton in 1995-96.
Daniels also paced the league in deflections per game, averaging 5.8, as well as total deflections (443).
Last season, Daniels averaged career highs of 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and three steals on career best shooting of 49.3% from the field and 34% from 3.
The Bendigo, Australia native finished second in the voting for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award for the 2024-25 season. He earned the first-ever NBA Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month for games played in October/November. He won the award again for games played in March.
With the agreement of extension, the Hawks beat Monday’s 6 p.m. deadline to sign players drafted in 2022 to rookie-scale contract extensions. The team avoids having the negotiations spilling into restricted free agency next offseason and shores up one of the team’s foundational pieces.
Daniels is the latest player that the Hawks have reached an agreement for an extension right ahead of the deadline. Last season, reports that Jalen Johnson and the Hawks reached an agreement for extension right around 6 p.m. The year before that, news that Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu reached a deal with the team for his extension 15 minutes before the deadline.
But with these recent agreements, the Hawks have locked in with players largely viewed as long-term pieces, all without hamstringing themselves into unfriendly deals.
The Hawks open the regular-season on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. when they host the Raptors at State Farm Arena.