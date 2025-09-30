Atlanta United unveils $25 million expansion of training ground

Photo of the new expansion at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Ga. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Photo by Julian Alexander/Atlanta United)

“We will bring back a championship to Atlanta for you,” he told representatives of Emory Healthcare, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the city of Marietta. “We promise you that, and we’re as serious about that as we can be.”

Atlanta United unveiled the $25 million expansion of its training headquarters Tuesday in Marietta, and team owner Arthur Blank made a bold promise to the partners that made the addition happen.

Photos of the new training ground expansion at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Ga. on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Among the spaces on the first floor is a state-of-the-art studio, dubbed “Studio 17″ and carrying the name of Emory Healthcare, a photo studio and a media workroom. The size of the large studio is comparable with “SportsCenter” at ESPN. Together, the two studios take up about one-fifth of the 20,000-square-foot expansion.

Described as among the best training facilities in all of pro or college sports in North America by two different employees of Atlanta United, the expansion brings the financial commitment for the building to $90 million and almost doubles the capacity to 50,000 square feet. The work began in June 2024. Some small parts aren’t yet complete but are scheduled to be finished by January 2026. The original budget was $23 million. Contingencies increased the final price to $25 million. The expansion was led by Impact Development Management. Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio served as the architectural and interior design firm.

On the first floor’s other side are a gym dedicated for use by Atlanta United 2 and the academy players, and player-development offices.

On the second floor are work spaces for an average of 125 employees, a podcast studio, a conference room, and a multimillion dollar control room that manages all of the new studio space.

Inspiration for the purposes of the rooms were derived from visits to various clubs in MLS such as Austin, Seattle and Charlotte, and to clubs around the world, including Borussia Dortmund.

“This training facility ranks probably No. 1 across the country, across sports, in the North American Sports ecosystem,” Atlanta United Chief Business Officer Sarah Kate Noftsinger said. “And the ‘why’ is the fan-first approach, the details that went into it, and the fact that it leans into every end of the spectrum, from player development and education to the far end of the spectrum, which is the first team and the resources that they have. And so it is absolutely tremendous.”

The addition gives the first team more room in the original part of the building and ensures a safe space for all players by giving adults and younger players separate spaces.

It gives the academy players and Atlanta United 2 more room to for academic and professional development.