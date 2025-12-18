AJC Varsity Final football rankings: Season of super teams ends with 6 going 15-0 Buford contends for a national title, Creekside sets scoring record, Bowdon wins 4th straight championship. Thomas County Central was one of six teams to finish the season undefeated, the most in GHSA history since the number of championship games expanded in 2012. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

In a season of super teams, a record six champions finished 15-0 this week in championship football games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Some contended for national titles. Others chased state scoring records. Most added to already-rich trophy cases.

Buford, the Class 6A champion, is in position to win a consensus national championship because of its 15-0 resume. Buford held No. 1 rankings in USA Today, The Sporting News and ESPN before Tuesday night’s 28-21 victory over Carrollton, which held two No. 1 national rankings of its own. RELATED Buford offensive line gets ‘redemption’ in state title win over Carrollton Final polls will come out next week. The most recent consensus national champion from Georgia was LaGrange in 1991. The state championship was the Wolves’ 15th overall and first in the highest classification, which they joined in 2022. Only Valdosta, with 24, has more state titles in Georgia. Thomas County Central and Creekside, the 5A and 4A champions, also finished 15-0 and became the first- and second-highest-scoring teams in GHSA history.

RELATED Blessed Trinity senior duo plays key role in return to state flag football title Creekside beat Benedictine 42-39 on Monday night and finished with 845 points. Thomas County Central beat Gainesville 62-21 on Wednesday night and finished with 808. Both champions have multiple top 25 national rankings.

Thomas Central became the sixth GHSA school to win seven state titles. Running back Deuce Lawrence rushed for a championship-game record 380 yards and scored five touchdowns against Gainesville. In Class 3A, Sandy Creek beat Jefferson 27-7 and finished 15-0. The championship was Sandy Creek’s fifth since 2009. RELATED ‘Losing wasn’t an option.’ Sandy Creek title a promise to teammate who died. Carver of Columbus beat Hapeville Charter 24-7 in the Class 2A final to repeat as champion and finish 15-0. Jarvis Jones became the eighth first-time head coach to win a state title this century. Jones is former Georgia and NFL player who played on Carver’s 2007 state championship team. Worth County in Class A Division I was another 15-0 finisher and won its first championship since 1987, making the Rams the biggest drought breakers. Worth beat defending champion Toombs County 17-13 in the final. Since 2012, when the GHSA expanded to seven championship games from five, there had not been more than four undefeated teams in a season.

RELATED Pope three-peats flag football state championship in dramatic fashion Georgia’s other champions, Bowdon and Hebron Christian, didn’t win every game, but they joined Carver as teams that repeated as champions. Bowdon became the fourth team in GHSA history to win four straight championships by beating Lincoln County 35-31. The game featured a finals record seven lead changes. No other GHSA final has more than four, dating to 1947. Hebron beat Calvary Day 28-21 for the Class 3A-A Private title. Kenny Dallas, in his first season, became the 17th coach in GHSA history to win state titles at two schools. He won in 2021 with Trinity Christian. His predecessor, Jonathan Gess, also won with two schools. Below are the final 2025 AJC Varsity high school football rankings. The number in parentheses after the ranking is the team’s most recent ranking, which was determined at the end of regular season. Class 6A (2) Buford (15-0) (3) Carrollton (14-1) (1) Grayson (12-1) (7) Douglas County (9-4) (8) North Gwinnett (12-2) (5) Valdosta (12-2) (6) Lowndes (10-2) (9) Colquitt County (9-3) (4) McEachern (10-1) (10) Harrison (10-2)

Class 5A (2) Thomas County Central (15-0) (3) Roswell (12-2) (4) Gainesville (12-3) (1) Hughes (12-1) (7) Rome (11-3) (5) Houston County (10-2) (8) Lee County (8-4) (NR) Jackson County (11-2) (6) Milton (8-4) (9) Sequoyah (11-2) Out: No. 10 Sprayberry (9-2) Class 4A (1) Creekside (15-0) (4) Benedictine (11-3) (5) Kell (11-3) (2) Cartersville (12-1) (6) Marist (12-2) (3) North Oconee (12-1) (7) Central-Carrollton (12-1) (8) Cambridge (9-3) (9) Blessed Trinity (7-5) (10) Cass (9-3) Class 3A (1) Sandy Creek (15-0) (3) Jefferson (13-2) (7) West Laurens (13-1) (8) LaGrange (11-3) (6) Jenkins (11-2) (9) Cairo (10-3) (4) North Hall (11-1) (NR) Stephenson (11-2) (NR) Douglass (9-4) (5) Troup (10-2) Out: No. 2 Calhoun (9-3), No. 10 Peach County (10-2)