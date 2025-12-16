Bowdon-Lincoln County smashes state championship record with 7 lead changes

Lincoln County running back Kelby Glaze runs for an 84-yard touchdown to give his team a 31-28 lead during the fourth quarter against Bowdon in the Class A Division II GHSA football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. This touchdown was the sixth of a state finals record seven lead changes in the game. Bowdon won 35-31. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Previous high was 4 out of 386 finals dating to the GHSA’s first in 1947.

There’s never been a state final like Bowdon’s 35-31 victory over Lincoln County on Monday.

The Class A Division II final, the first of eight GHSA championship games this week, featured seven lead changes — three more than any previous GHSA final in history. That covers 386 state finals dating to 1947.

The lead-change data was compiled in 2023, when Georgia High School Football Daily and AJC researched the scoring plays of every final and published a series of stories on the 100 best finals of all-time.

Lead changes are far less common than one might expect. There were only five lead changes in all eight championship games combined in 2024.

The score progression in the Bowdon-Lincoln County game, with lead changes in bold, was 0-3, 7-3, 7-10, 14-10, 14-17, 21-17, 28-17, 28-25, 28-31, 35-31.