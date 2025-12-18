AJC Varsity Sandy Creek showcases ‘bend-but-don’t-break defense’ to claim state title Smiley: ‘We wanted to send (the seniors) out the same way they came in, with a state championship.’ Sandy Creek cornerback Nathan Holston (bottom left) brings down Jefferson outside linebacker/tight end Darren Pinkard (second from right) on a run play during the second half of a Class 3A state championship game Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Sandy Creek won 27-7. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Sandy Creek came into the Class 3A football championship as a well-known offensive power that was averaging 40.9 points per game and featured a four-star running back with close to 5,000 career rushing yards. It made it easy to forget that the Patriots have a pretty good defense, too. And that unit turned in a performance Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that Sandy Creek fans will remember for a long time.

The top-ranked Patriots held Jefferson to no first downs and 17 yards in the first half, scored on two of their first three possessions and went on to a 27-7 victory, completing their first 15-0 season since 2012 and capturing their second state title in four years. Sandy Creek is 5-0 all-time in state finals, each one since 2009. RELATED Georgia state championships live updates: Sandy Creek beats Jefferson for 3A title “We told our kids back in January that we wanted to send (the seniors) out the same way they came in, with a state championship,” Sandy Creek coach Darius Smiley said. “They worked their butts off over the course of the year, and I couldn’t be more happy for them.” Third-ranked Jefferson (13-2) went three-and-out on all three of its first-half possessions, and if not for an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Chance Payne that cut the lead to 14-7 going into halftime, the Dragons would have had little to show for the first 24 minutes. Sandy Creek held Jefferson to 0-for-1 passing and 17 yards rushing in the first half, and the Dragons didn’t pick up their first first down until 9:32 remained in the third quarter. At that point, Sandy Creek led 21-7, but the deficit felt even larger.

RELATED National champions? Buford makes its case by winning Class 6A state title. “We’ve been a bend-but-don’t-break defense all year long,” Smiley said. “I felt like there were not a lot of adjustments to be made. We just wanted to make sure we were flying to the ball, trying to steal the football, and getting them lateral and not downhill at us, and I felt like we did a good job of that.”

Austin Nunez, Rod Smith Jr. and Andrew Dawson led the way for the Sandy Creek defense with five tackles each, and Smith forced a fumble and broke up a pass. The Patriots held nine of their 15 opponents this season to nine points or less, never surrendering more than 24 in a game, and gave up a classification-best 10.2 points per game. Sandy Creek had far less trouble moving the ball, especially early. The Patriots used 14 plays and 6:59 to go 44 yards on their first possession before turning the ball over on downs at the Jefferson 38. However, the Patriots scored on their next two drives, on a 15-yard run by Amari Latimer and a 4-yard run by Caleb Hill, to take a 14-0 lead with 2:53 remaining in the half. RELATED It’s Hebron Christian’s defense that paves way to second straight title Leading by seven at halftime, Sandy Creek made it a 21-7 game early in the third quarter after taking possession at the 4-yard line when Jefferson’s punter’s knee touched the ground while he was trying to field a low snap. Two consecutive 2-yard runs by Hill produced a touchdown. Latimer completed the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown run with 6:55 remaining. Latimer’s numbers in his final high school game were 96 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 22 carries, giving him 2,409 yards and 44 touchdowns for the season. His career rushing totals were 4,922 yards and 78 touchdowns. Latimer has signed with West Virginia.