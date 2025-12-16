AJC Varsity ‘Underrated’ Creekside playmakers combine to finish historic offensive season ‘We’re all little guys who play with a chip on our shoulder,’ senior Cayden Benson says. 1 / 37 Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Benedictine linebacker Chris Stokes (right) makes a tackle on Creekside wide receiver Armani Hill as he carries the ball on a kickoff during the first half of their Class 4A state championship game on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Perhaps the most intriguing part of Creekside’s historic offense is it lacks a key component of most elite attacks. Creekside scored all of its GHSA-record 845 points this season without a true “blue chip recruit” on the roster. It was an obvious contrast on Monday night when the Seminoles beat Benedictine for the Class 4A state championship.

Benedictine entered the game with a 3-star Texas Tech signee at quarterback, a 4-star Notre Dame signee at receiver and a 5-star EDGE that made plays as a rusher and a passer. RELATED Creekside needs every possible point to beat Benedictine 42-39 for Class 4A title Creekside entered the game with a handful of 3-star players, but none have signed to play for Power 4 schools. That included unranked senior running back Gary Walker, who tallied 17 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown. Walker ripped off the first of three Creekside touchdown runs of over 40 yards. The Seminoles have dominated defenses all season by creating small creases for explosive runners like Walker to turn into game-changing scores. Walker and fellow seniors Cayden Benson and Cedric Kelly led Creekside’s rushing attack as it averaged over 325 yards rushing per game throughout the postseason.

“I feel like we are so underrated, but we come together to work as one,” Walker said. “Just different parts of a big engine, and we all come together to work. We feel like we’re the best offense in the nation.”

RELATED Teams, players, storylines to watch at the GHSA football state championships Benson, an uncommitted 3-star quarterback with one Division II offer, leads the offense with the same underrated mindset. Benson coupled 161 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions with 144 yards rushing and two more touchdowns on the ground. “We’re all little guys who play with a chip on our shoulder, but it just is what it is,” Benson said. The 5-foot-11 dual threat also noted that critics are running out of excuses to overlook Creekside’s top playmakers. “Maybe they could say size, but they can’t say talent,” Benson said. “They can’t say skill and they can’t say effort. This game shows that we have all of that. “We showed that we have more effort than them, and showed we have more heart than them.”

RELATED Georgia high school football coaching changes: Bainbridge hires Jamey Dubose Monday night likely was the first time that many people saw Creekside play despite its dominance all season. The Seminoles didn’t play in any must-see region games. Even their win over DeSoto (Texas) was on the first college football Saturday in August. But Creekside kept stacking wins, eventually forcing themselves in front of television cameras when no one else was playing. That was Creekside coach Maurice Dixon’s encouragement throughout the season, and the Seminoles finally delivered for themselves. “I tell them all the time, If you can get to where there’s only two teams left in our classification, it’s the biggest stage you can play on,” Dixon said. “Then it’s about coming out here and making plays. If they don’t see you right now, I don’t know what to tell you.” RELATED Creekside coach on 70-0 loss last season: ‘We became a better team’ Dixon believes Creekside’s collective effort could have created more opportunities for its playmakers at the next level. “You wear helmets on your head. They can’t see your face,” Dixon said. “So it’s all about the thing on your chest. It’s Creekside.