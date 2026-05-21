Atlanta Braves How the Braves and Austin Riley determined what caused his slow start The slugging third baseman and his hitting coach think they’ve found the root of the problem. Braves third baseman Austin Riley hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Cubs at Truist Park on May 12, 2026. Correcting a dipping front left shoulder when he bats could improve his performance. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

MIAMI — Austin Riley and the Braves think they might have figured something out. It started in Los Angeles, Braves hitting coach Tim Hyers told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week in Miami, before a series with the Dodgers on May 8-10. Hyers, Riley and others from the Braves’ front office and coaching staff noticed Riley was dipping his front left shoulder.

“It was just as he’s moving forward — so imagine the front shoulder going down, and so now it’s off plane,” Hyers said. “So, to get on plane with the ball it’s got to kind of redirect and move up. Hitters want to move forward. Weight shift is important to speed and power and overall athleticism, but it was almost like he was digging himself (a hole) and getting too deep and steep with it. Then he had to make an extra move to get back.” Riley was 4-for-12 with a double, a walk and two RBIs in Los Angeles. It was a glimmer of hope for the 29-year-old third baseman who hit .190 with 33 strikeouts in the season’s first 32 games. When the Braves returned home to face the Cubs at Truist Park, Riley collected three more hits and belted his first home run in eight games. He capped the home stand with a three-run homer against the Red Sox on Sunday, a blast that was an early momentum-shifter in an 8-1 win. “The biggest thing here recently is (Braves assistant GM) Adam (Sonabend) and the front office guys and (Hyers) looking at some stuff,” Riley said Sunday. “The front hip and front shoulder were kind of dropping down a little bit in my load, and that was causing a little bit of a push, or kind of flare where you see some of those fly balls. So just kind of getting square with my body and moving that squareness forward, allowing me to just stay through balls and get on plane earlier.”

In the Marlins’ visitors’ clubhouse this week Riley demonstrated how his left shoulder would tend to drop before the opposing pitcher even released a pitch. That would cause Riley’s left hip to move back and down as well. The movement then causes an overcorrection where Riley tries to quickly lift his shoulder back up.

Foul balls, pop-ups, swings and misses, connecting late on fastballs, rolling over pitches for easy ground-ball outs became the frequent result. The expectation is those results will change for the better when — and if — Riley can keep from dropping the front shoulder consistently. “We’ve been digging, and kind of organically just talking, it narrowed to that,” Hyers said. “It’s been going on just a little while, and he was just frustrated. ‘Why am I rolling up? I see it. I should have killed that. Why am I mishitting some balls?’ And so just kind of went back and compared some stuff in ’23 and ’22. “I preach to him all the time, ‘Don’t load with your shoulder going forward. Pick your hip up to your shoulder, not take your shoulder down.’” The mechanical correction, of course, isn’t easy. And avoiding the habit daily is the challenge moving forward. Before Riley’s 2-for-4 day with a double and a home run Sunday against the Red Sox, he had gone 1-for-8 in that series. The first two games this week in Miami resulted in even tougher outcomes; he was 0-for-4 in both.

On Tuesday, Riley came up with one out and the bases loaded in the first inning — and struck out. He came up with one out and runners on first and third in the third — and softly lined out to the pitcher. There were two on and two outs in the fifth when he came up — and he struck out again. With two on and two out in the seventh? Riley … struck out. Braves manager Walt Weiss moved Riley down to seventh in the order Wednesday and he hit a three-run homer in the second. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk. It’s unfair to expect Riley, an All-Star in 2022 and 2023, to come through every single plate appearance, even if he might have that expectation for himself. “It seems like you take a couple steps forward a couple days, and then a step back, and a few steps forward,” Riley said Sunday. “Hopefully we can kind of continue that progression, keep taking steps forward each and every day until I’m where I want to be. I think it’s close. “I felt like I’ve gone on a couple little hot streaks here, and then it’s kind of back in the same rut. It’s like, ‘How can I get feeling good in the box and take it for a month or to the rest of the season?’ Trying to just build off stuff.”