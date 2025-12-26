Atlanta United A closer look at Atlanta United’s depth chart How the team could shake up the roster as transfer windows in European leagues open Thursday. How Atlanta United Sporting Director Chris Henderson (left) changes the team makeup this offseason seems to have a lot to do with how much he feels former manager Ronny Deila did not do enough with the current roster. Deila was replaced with Gerardo Martino (right). (Jason Getz/AJC)

Atlanta United’s work in the coming transfer window depends upon your viewpoint of last season’s franchise-worst finish. Was the team more talented than the results, or was the talent overrated?

RELATED Spain remains No. 1 with Atlanta World Cup matches on horizon If you believe that then-manager Ronny Deila simply failed to get more out of the group, not much needs to be done when the windows around Europe start to open Thursday. If you believe that the talent wasn’t there, well, Atlanta United is in a bind because it is going to have to sell, sell, sell to generate enough funds to overhaul the roster. Doing so means another cycle of multiple windows to get things right. It seems clear that Sporting Director Chris Henderson believes Deila didn’t do enough with a roster that is filled with national team players, which resulted in Deila’s dismissal and the hiring of Gerardo Martino. More evidence: Atlanta United seemingly has eschewed adding any MLS free agents, letting that window open last week with no movement.

The only additions Atlanta United has made so far were to select midfielder Enzo Dovlo and winger Noah James in the draft and to sign goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos on a free transfer. It is possible, but unlikely, that Dovlo and James will be first team players. The team has yet to sign Dovlo and James.

Let’s look at Atlanta United’s depth chart, and make a few predictions, as the windows prepare to fly open. Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert and Lucas Hoyos. Atlanta United will be in the market for a third keeper. Until then, because of his experience, Hoyos will be the No. 1. That’s not a knock on Hibbert, who made eight appearances last season. Hoyos, 36, simply has more minutes and situational experience. Defenders (7): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Enea Mihaj and Kaiden Moore. Unless Atlanta United re-signs Ronald Hernandez, it has only one natural right fullback, Edwards. He is returning from a season-ending hamstring injury. By default, he would be the starter going into next season. It is possible that Saba Lobjanidze could train as a fullback. He has played as a right wingback.

RELATED World Cup ticket prices for Atlanta matches increase Mihaj, acquired on a free transfer, and Berrocal, who is on loan, would be the starting central defenders in a four-man back line. Gregersen, who suffered a season-ending leg injury, has proved too brittle to be considered a locked-in starter. If Atlanta United can receive anything in return for Gregersen, it will be surprising if he is still on the roster by February. Amador is another player who could be moved if Atlanta United can receive anything for him. If not, he likely will be the starting left fullback while Chong Qui, 17, continues to gain experience. Midfielders (12): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera (on loan), Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Bartosz Slisz and Adyn Torres. The composition of the midfield will be determined by what Martino does with Almirón. Martino told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he sees Almirón roaming around the field, which, to me, makes him a central midfielder. That would enable Atlanta United to sell Slisz to generate funds. Slisz is one of the few bona fide assets the team has. Would it be better to wait to see if Slisz plays for Poland in the World Cup, which would increase his value? Yes. But if the teams needs funds now, and it seems like it does, it needs to sell now. Martino has said that he sees Miranchuk and Almirón playing together. So, that leaves Miranchuk as the attacking midfielder, with either Alzate, Fortune or Muyumba playing as the defensive midfielder, assuming Slisz is sold. The bet is Alzate starts the season as the “6.″ Fortune is coming off a season-ending foot sprain. Muyumba is more of a central midfielder than a tackling defensive midfielder.

RELATED Atlanta United defeats Botafogo in court over Thiago Almada ... again Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré and Cayman Togashi. Latte Lath, acquired for an MLS-record fee, arguably was the most disappointing player in MLS after he finished with only seven goals in 30 appearances. To be fair, he came straight from England’s Championship league to MLS with no break in between. It can be tough for some players to adjust to a new country, league, team and city. After an offseason, Latte Lath could come good this season. Either way, he will be the starter at striker. What Martino does on the wings will be interesting. Lobjanidze proved two seasons ago with nine goals and seven assists that he can effective as a right winger. Lobjanidze struggled last season, forced to bounce around positions because Deila couldn’t settle on where to play Almirón, who kept trying to play positions that he wasn’t signed to play. He failed to score and had only seven assists. Lobjanidze could be another asset to shop to generate funds. On the left, the team doesn’t really have anyone other than Almirón. Brennan, right-footed, could play on the left, but his reliance on his right foot means he must keep coming inside, vacating space down the left. Togashi is smart and skilled enough to play as a winger, though it’s unknown if he has the speed to threaten defenses. Fortune has played on the left, but it’s not his natural position.