Tentative GHSA region alignments for 2026-28 announced after classes settled

The highest class will be 7A, with Class A Division I and II becoming classes 2A and A, respectively.
The GHSA's 454 member schools were placed into new regions for 2026-28, and schools have a week to request a region move within the same class. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
59 minutes ago

The Georgia High School Association placed its 454 member schools into regions for the 2026-28 academic years Monday.

Schools have one week to request a move into a different region in the same classification. The GHSA’s reclassification committee will hear those appeals Nov. 17.

Seventeen schools won appeals Monday to play in lower classifications than they were assigned last week.

They were Osborne, Meadowcreek, Lakeside-Evans to Class 6A; Arabia Mountain and Drew to 5A; Douglass to 4A; Central-Macon, KIPP Atlanta, Cross Creek and Johnson-Savannah to 3A; Savannah Christian, Putnam County, Mount Vernon, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Gordon Central to 2A; and Twiggs County and Lanier County to Class A.

Beginning with the 2026-27 school year, the highest class will be 7A instead of 6A. Classes A divisions I and II will become 2A and A.

Below are the region placements, with asterisks denoting schools that do not field a football team.

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

