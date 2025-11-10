Tentative GHSA region alignments for 2026-28 announced after classes settled

They were Osborne, Meadowcreek, Lakeside-Evans to Class 6A; Arabia Mountain and Drew to 5A; Douglass to 4A; Central-Macon, KIPP Atlanta, Cross Creek and Johnson-Savannah to 3A; Savannah Christian, Putnam County, Mount Vernon, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Gordon Central to 2A; and Twiggs County and Lanier County to Class A.
Beginning with the 2026-27 school year, the highest class will be 7A instead of 6A. Classes A divisions I and II will become 2A and A.
Below are the region placements, with asterisks denoting schools that do not field a football team.
Class 7A
Region 1: Camden County, Colquitt County, Lowndes, Richmond Hill, Valdosta
Region 2: Carrollton, Douglas County, East Coweta, Northgate, Paulding County, Westlake
Region 3: Campbell, Harrison, Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, McEachern, Pebblebrook
Region 4: Archer, Grayson, Lakeside-Atlanta, Newton, North Atlanta, Rockdale County, South Gwinnett
Region 5: Cherokee, Etowah, Marietta, North Cobb, North Paulding, Walton, Wheeler, West Forsyth
Region 6: Alliance Academy*, Denmark, Forsyth Central, Innovation Academy*, Lambert, North Forsyth, South Forsyth
Region 7: Berkmar, Brookwood, Duluth, Norcross, North Gwinnett, Parkview, Peachtree Ridge
Region 8: Buford, Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Dacula, Discovery, Mill Creek, Seckinger
Class 6A
Region 1: Bradwell Institute, Brunswick, Effingham County, Glynn Academy, Greenbrier, Grovetown, Lakeside-Evans, South Effingham
Region 2: Coffee, Houston County, Lee County, Northside-Warner Robins, Thomas County Central, Tift County, Veterans
Region 3: Creekside, Hughes, Lovejoy, McIntosh, Morrow, Newnan, Northside-Columbus, Tri-Cities, Woodward Academy
Region 4: Alcovy, Chamblee, Decatur, Dunwoody, Heritage-Conyers, Meadowcreek, Midtown, Shiloh
Region 5: Alexander, Chapel Hill, East Paulding, Hiram, New Manchester, Osborne, South Cobb, South Paulding
Region 6: Creekview, Kell, Lassiter, Pope, River Ridge, Rome, Sequoyah, Woodstock
Region 7: Alpharetta, Gainesville, Johns Creek, Lanier, Milton, Mountain View, Riverwood, Roswell
Region 8: Apalachee, Cedar Shoals, Clarke Central, Habersham Central, Jackson County, Loganville, Walnut Grove
Region 1: Carver-Columbus, Cook, Crisp County, Jordan, Kendrick, Sumter County, Worth County
Region 2: Callaway, Central-Macon, Jackson, Lamar County, Northeast, Pike County, Rutland, Southwest
Region 3: Appling County, Beach, Brantley County, Islands, Johnson-Savannah, Pierce County, Tattnall County, Toombs County
Region 4: Burke County, Butler, Cross Creek, Hephzibah, Morgan County, Thomson, Washington County, Westside-Augusta
Region 5: Haralson County, Holy Innocents’, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Lovett, North Cobb Christian, Temple, Therrell, Wesleyan, Towers
Region 6: Carver-Atlanta, Cedar Grove, Columbia, Hapeville, McNair, Miller Grove, Redan, South Atlanta
Region 7: Coahulla Creek, LaFayette, Murray County, North Murray, Ringgold, Rockmart, Sonoraville
Region 8: Barrow*, Elbert County, Franklin County, Hart County, Hebron Christian, Lumpkin County, Stephens County, Union County
Class 2A
Region 1: Bacon County, Berrien, Brooks County, Fitzgerald, Jeff Davis, Thomasville
Region 2: ACE Charter, Bleckley County, Dodge County, Dublin, East Laurens, Vidalia
Region 3: Bryan County, Calvary Day, Metter, Savannah, Savannah Arts Academy*, Savannah Christian, Screven County, St. Vincent’s Academy*, Swainsboro, Woodville-Tompkins*
Region 4: Aquinas, Davidson Fine Arts*, Glenn Hills, Jasper County, Jefferson County, Johnson-Augusta, Josey, Laney, Putnam County, Social Circle, Technical Career Magnet*
Region 5: Ben Franklin Academy*, Coretta Scott King Academy*, Drew Charter*, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Greenforest Christian*, Landmark Christian, Paideia*, Southwest Atlanta Christian*, Stilwell Arts*, Trinity Christian, Utopian Academy, W.D. Mohammed*, Washington, Whitefield Academy
Region 6: Armuchee, Bremen, Coosa, Darlington, Heard County, Model, Mount Zion-Carroll, Pepperell
Region 7: Chattooga, Christian Heritage, Dade County, Dalton Academy*, Fannin County, Gordon Central, Gordon Lee, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Region 8: Athens Academy, Banks County, Commerce, Oglethorpe County, Prince Avenue Christian, Providence Christian, Rabun County
Class A
Region 1: Baker County*, Calhoun County, Early County, Miller County, Pataula Charter, Quitman County*, Randolph-Clay, Seminole County, Southwest Georgia STEM, Spring Creek*, Stewart County*, Terrell County
Region 2: Atkinson County, Baconton, Charlton County, Clinch County, Echols County*, Irwin County, Lanier County, Mitchell County, Pelham
Region 3: Claxton, Emanuel County Institute, McIntosh County Academy, Montgomery County, Portal, Savannah Classical*, Savannah Early College*, Steam Academy*, Treutlen
Region 4: Dooly County, Hawkinsville, Telfair County, Turner County, Twiggs County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County
Region 5: Georgia School for Innovation*, Glascock County, GMC Prep, Hancock Central, Jenkins County, Johnson County, Wilkinson County, Taylor County, Webster County*, Wilkinson County
Region 6: Central-Talbotton, Chattahoochee County, Crawford County, Furlow Charter*, Macon County, Marion County, Rainey-McCullers*, Schley County
Region 7: Atlanta Classical*, B.E.S.T. Academy, Bowdon, Elite Scholars Academy*, Greenville, Manchester, Northwest Classical Academy*, Trion
Region 8: Greene County, Lake Oconee Academy, Lincoln County, Taliaferro County*, Towns County, Warren County, Washington-Wilkes, Woody Gap*
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
