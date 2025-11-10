Tentative GHSA region alignments for 2026-28 announced after classes settled

The GHSA's 454 member schools were placed into new regions for 2026-28, and schools have a week to request a region move within the same class. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

The highest class will be 7A, with Class A Division I and II becoming classes 2A and A, respectively.

Schools have one week to request a move into a different region in the same classification. The GHSA’s reclassification committee will hear those appeals Nov. 17.

The Georgia High School Association placed its 454 member schools into regions for the 2026-28 academic years Monday.

Seventeen schools won appeals Monday to play in lower classifications than they were assigned last week.

They were Osborne, Meadowcreek, Lakeside-Evans to Class 6A; Arabia Mountain and Drew to 5A; Douglass to 4A; Central-Macon, KIPP Atlanta, Cross Creek and Johnson-Savannah to 3A; Savannah Christian, Putnam County, Mount Vernon, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Gordon Central to 2A; and Twiggs County and Lanier County to Class A.

Below are the region placements, with asterisks denoting schools that do not field a football team.