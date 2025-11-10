GHSA reclassification committee approves 17 of 52 appeals

The GHSA Reclassification Committee heard appeals to its proposed classifications at its office in Thomaston, Georgia, on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (Jack Leo/AJC)

THOMASTON — The Georgia High School Association Reclassification Committee heard 49 appeals Monday from schools trying to move down in classification for the next two years.

The committee approved 17 of those appeals, allowing schools to compete in lower classifications than where they were initially placed last Monday.