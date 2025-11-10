GHSA reclassification committee approves 17 of 52 appeals

AJC Varsity The Georgia High School Association Reclassification Committee heard 49 appeals Monday.
The GHSA Reclassification Committee heard appeals to its proposed classifications at its office in Thomaston, Georgia, on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (Jack Leo/AJC)
THOMASTON — The Georgia High School Association Reclassification Committee heard 49 appeals Monday from schools trying to move down in classification for the next two years.
The committee approved 17 of those appeals, allowing schools to compete in lower classifications than where they were
initially placed last Monday.
The committee was scheduled to hear 52 appeals, but representatives from three schools — Alcovy, Groves and Cedartown — did not appear at the GHSA office to present their argument.
Here are all 49 GHSA Reclassification Appeal decisions from Monday.
Schools appealing to move down from 7A South Gwinnett: Denied Rockdale: Denied Paulding County: Denied Osborne: Approved (6A) Northgate: Denied Meadowcreek: Approved (6A) Lakeside-Evans: Approved (6A) Lakeside-DeKalb: Denied Kennesaw Mountain: Denied Douglas County: Denied Discovery: Denied Central Gwinnett: Denied Berkmar: Denied Arabia Mountain: Approved (5A) Schools appealing to move down from 6A Thomas County Central: Denied Northside-Columbus: Denied Johns Creek: Denied Drew: Approved (5A) Creekside: Denied Schools appealing to move down from 5A Whitewater: Denied Richmond Academy: Denied Lithonia: Denied LaGrange: Denied Johnson-Gainesville: Denied Jenkins: Denied Flowery Branch: Denied Douglass-Atlanta: Approved (4A) Central-Macon: Approved (3A) Schools appealing to move down from 4A Westside-Macon: Denied Southeast Whitfield: Denied Northwest Whitfield: Denied KIPP Atlanta: Approved (3A) Johnson-Savannah: Approved (3A) Howard: Denied Cross Creek: Approved (3A) Schools appealing to move down from 3A Washington County: Denied Savannah Christian: Approved (2A) Putnam County: Approved (2A) North Cobb Christian: Denied Mount Vernon: Approved (2A) Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe: Approved (2A) Islands: Denied Gordon Central: Approved (2A) Schools appealing to move down from 2A Twiggs County: Approved (1A) Screven County: Denied Metter: Denied Lanier County: Approved (1A) Bryan County: Denied Armuchee: Denied
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
