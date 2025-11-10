AJC Varsity

GHSA reclassification committee approves 17 of 52 appeals

The Georgia High School Association Reclassification Committee heard 49 appeals Monday.
The GHSA Reclassification Committee heard appeals to its proposed classifications at its office in Thomaston, Georgia, on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (Jack Leo/AJC)
THOMASTON — The Georgia High School Association Reclassification Committee heard 49 appeals Monday from schools trying to move down in classification for the next two years.

The committee approved 17 of those appeals, allowing schools to compete in lower classifications than where they were initially placed last Monday.

The committee was scheduled to hear 52 appeals, but representatives from three schools — Alcovy, Groves and Cedartown — did not appear at the GHSA office to present their argument.

Here are all 49 GHSA Reclassification Appeal decisions from Monday.

