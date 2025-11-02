Georgia Bulldogs Projecting the College Football Playoff field: Top 10 upsets add intrigue Georgia escapes Florida with win but has work left to do to make CFP 12-team field Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) and the Irish figure to benefit most from top 10 teams Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech and Miami losing on Saturday. Notre Dame in the race for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff field. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shakeup of top 10-ranked teams will add intrigue to the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2025 season. The clock struck midnight on Cinderella stories at Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt, and traditional powerhouse Miami stumbled, too, leaving all three outside the projected 12-team CFP field.

The first set of CFP rankings will come out at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and the guesswork begins in earnest after that. Perhaps most interesting will be how the 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee sorts out the top three-ranked undefeated teams. Defending national champion Ohio State (8-0) and Indiana (9-0) are atop the Big Ten, while Texas A&M (8-0) is the only remaining undefeated team in the SEC. A new “record strength” metric was introduced to the CFP committee in the offseason, but how and to what extent it factors in remains to be seen. Notre Dame (6-2) is likely the biggest benefactor of the Commodores (7-2), Yellow Jackets (8-1) and Hurricanes (6-2) falling in their respective conference road games on Saturday.

The Irish scored a 25-10 road win over Boston College on a day that saw Vanderbilt fall at No. 20-ranked Texas, 34-31, Miami lose in overtime at SMU in overtime (26-20) and Georgia Tech lose under the lights at North Carolina State (48-35).

Georgia (7-1), a 24-20 winner over Florida in a back-and-forth affair that saw five lead changes, plays at Mississippi State next Saturday before it has two regular-season showdowns that figure to have CFP field implications. The Bulldogs will play host to the Longhorns (7-2) on Nov. 15, as Texas remained in CFP contention with its home win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Georgia’s Nov. 28 game against the one-loss Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium figures to carry postseason weight, too, as its possible neither team will be playing in its respective conference title matchup the following week. The Bulldogs likely have a strong enough schedule to make the College Football Playoff field even if they lose one more game, as the SEC figures to benefit most from the new schedule metric. Alabama (7-1) was idle on Saturday but looks to be on track to make the College Football Playoff field, as does Ole Miss (8-1), which knocked off South Carolina (30-14) on Saturday in Oxford.

Memphis (8-1) strengthened its resume with a 38-14 win over Rice on Friday night as it looks to finish as the highest-ranked team from a Group of 5 conference. The Tigers sit atop the American Athletic Conference, where North Texas (8-1) knocked Navy (7-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten on Saturday (31-17), and Tulane (6-2) saw its postseason hopes take a hit with its 48-26 loss to UTSA on Thursday night. Here’s a look at the projected CFP field as of the games played on Nov. 1: First-round byes No. 1 Indiana (Big Ten champ)

No. 2 Texas A&M (SEC champ) No. 3 Ohio State No. 4 Alabama First-round games Dec. 19 and 20 on campus

No. 12 Memphis (American champ) at No. 5 Georgia No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 6 Oregon No. 10 Virginia (ACC champ) at No. 7 Ole Miss No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 BYU (Big 12 champ) Quarterfinal games