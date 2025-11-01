Georgia uses fourth quarter comeback to defeat rival Florida

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

The No. 5 Bulldogs had two defensive fourth-down stops and a 36-yard touchdown run by redshirt freshman Chauncey Bowens in the fourth quarter to secure a 24-20 victory at EverBank Stadium.

Bowens rushed for 70 yards on 9 carries. Quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 20 of 29 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Junior receiver Zachariah Branch caught 10 passes for 112 yards.

It was Georgia’s 46th consecutive victory over an unranked opponent dating back to a 20-17 double-overtime loss to South Carolina in 2019. That loss also represents Kirby Smart’s only defeat when holding an opponent to 20 points or loess (86-1).

Georgia has won five in a row in the rivalry series, the longest win streak for UGA against Florida since Vince Dooley’s Bulldogs won six in a row from 1978-83.