UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia uses fourth quarter comeback to defeat rival Florida

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
52 minutes ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia football once again defeated rival Florida.

The No. 5 Bulldogs had two defensive fourth-down stops and a 36-yard touchdown run by redshirt freshman Chauncey Bowens in the fourth quarter to secure a 24-20 victory at EverBank Stadium.

Bowens rushed for 70 yards on 9 carries. Quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 20 of 29 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Junior receiver Zachariah Branch caught 10 passes for 112 yards.

RELATED
Jumping in the end zone stands: An iconic Georgia-Florida victory tradition

It was Georgia’s 46th consecutive victory over an unranked opponent dating back to a 20-17 double-overtime loss to South Carolina in 2019. That loss also represents Kirby Smart’s only defeat when holding an opponent to 20 points or loess (86-1).

Georgia has won five in a row in the rivalry series, the longest win streak for UGA against Florida since Vince Dooley’s Bulldogs won six in a row from 1978-83.

The Bulldogs were down two defensive starters by halftime, when the game was tied at 10.

Georgia game captain Jordan Hall suffered a leg injury and left the game on the Gators’ opening offensive series, and starting safety KJ Bolden was ejected for targeting on Florida’s final series of the first half.

Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC) returns to action at noon next Saturday against Mississippi State in Starkville.

Florida (3-5, 2-3) plays at Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

About the Author

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia-Florida game

Jumping in the end zone stands: An iconic Georgia-Florida victory tradition

How to watch Georgia-Florida football game during YouTube TV-Disney dispute

Georgia AD Josh Brooks shoots down LSU interest, makes it clear his future is at Georgia

Keep Reading

No. 5 Georgia rallies and escapes 'Cocktail Party' with a 24-20 victory against Florida

45m ago

Gunner Stockton’s grandfather provides motivation for Georgia QB vs. Florida

Kirby Smart serves updated take on Georgia-Florida neutral-site venues

Featured

Mayoral Race - Part 1 - Transportation

MARTA and Beltline rail two big transportation items on mayor’s agenda

Georgia women face geographic gaps in prenatal care

Ex-Stonecrest mayor accused of lying about prison time to run for City Council