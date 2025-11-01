Georgia uses fourth quarter comeback to defeat rival Florida

It was Georgia’s 46th consecutive victory over an unranked opponent dating back to a 20-17 double-overtime loss to South Carolina in 2019. That loss also represents Kirby Smart’s only defeat when holding an opponent to 20 points or loess (86-1).
Georgia has won five in a row in the rivalry series, the longest win streak for UGA against Florida since Vince Dooley’s Bulldogs won six in a row from 1978-83.
The Bulldogs were down two defensive starters by halftime, when the game was tied at 10.
Georgia game captain Jordan Hall suffered a leg injury and left the game on the Gators’ opening offensive series, and starting safety KJ Bolden was ejected for targeting on Florida’s final series of the first half.
Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC) returns to action at noon next Saturday against Mississippi State in Starkville.
Florida (3-5, 2-3) plays at Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday.
Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.