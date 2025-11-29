Jalen Johnson’s triple-double boosts Hawks over Cavaliers

In Friday night’s matchup against the Cavaliers at State Farm Arena, the game slipped in and out of the Hawks’ grasp multiple times.
But a huge swing from the Hawks within the final minute secured their 130-123 win over the Cavaliers.
In Friday night’s matchup against the Cavaliers at State Farm Arena, the game slipped in and out of the Hawks’ grasp multiple times.
But a huge swing from the Hawks within the final minute secured their 130-123 win over the Cavaliers.
The Hawks won a jump ball after a successful challenge from the Cavs with the game tied, and Jalen Johnson found Zaccharie Risacher for a corner 3.
A responding 3 from Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell hit the front of the rim, and Johnson grabbed the rebound and pushed it to Nickeil Alexander-Walker for a second straight 3.
Quick stats: Johnson has had seven or more assists in 10 straight games. He finished with his second triple-double of the season with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 28 points.
The Hawks and Cavaliers traded runs in the fourth quarter. The Hawks led the Cavaliers 111-103 with 8:10 to play in the game. The Cavs went on a quick 13-2 run with Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland finding the bottom of the net.
The Hawks responded with a quick 8-0 run of their own before Garland initially was whistled for a foul on an Alexander-Walker 3-point attempt. The Cavaliers successfully challenged the call, and it sparked the Hawks’ final push.
Risacher has steadily worked to regain his confidence after a hard fall in Phoenix against the Suns.
On Friday, Risacher went up for an early two-handed dunk off a pass from Johnson before looking back at former teammate De’Andre Hunter.
“Honestly, I didn’t have that much of those moments during my career. You know, it was a great feeling. It was a great feeling. And I feel like I’m making sure I’m working every day to be ready in those moments. So when I had the opportunity, I wasn’t scared. I was just, you know, trying to make a play and, yeah, just I made the right play because JJ (Johnson) like, pass me the ball, and he faked the defense, so that was the right play to shoot it, and, yeah, just I took my shot and happens to go in. So it’s great.” -- Risacher on his clutch 3.
The game is continuously slowing down. Obviously, I’m seeing different coverages in every game. So, it’s given me a chance to continue to build and continue to learn from each game. How I was guarded last game was different than how I was guarded this game, different size of defenders and all of that. So, it’s just been a growing process, and I’m just constantly, like I said last time to y’all, like the film has been my best friend. So just constantly trying to learn from that, just trying to get better." -- Johnson on the evolution of his ability to read the game.
“Nothing. I just I won it. Won it fair and square, no matter what other people might say. It was a hell of a play, and it led to a Zacch 3.” -- Onyeka Okongwu on the jumpball out of the challenge.
The Hawks have a two-game road trip with back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday against the 76ers and Pistons, respectively.