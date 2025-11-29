Atlanta Hawks Jalen Johnson’s triple-double boosts Hawks over Cavaliers Johnson had 12 assists, giving him seven or more assists in 10 straight games. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson had his second triple-double of the season in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Johnson has dished out at least seven assists in 10 straight games. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

In Friday night’s matchup against the Cavaliers at State Farm Arena, the game slipped in and out of the Hawks’ grasp multiple times. But a huge swing from the Hawks within the final minute secured their 130-123 win over the Cavaliers.

The Hawks won a jump ball after a successful challenge from the Cavs with the game tied, and Jalen Johnson found Zaccharie Risacher for a corner 3. A responding 3 from Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell hit the front of the rim, and Johnson grabbed the rebound and pushed it to Nickeil Alexander-Walker for a second straight 3. RELATED Good, bad and ugly: Hawks lose focus during Wizards’ 3-point shooting barrage Quick stats: Johnson has had seven or more assists in 10 straight games. He finished with his second triple-double of the season with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 28 points.

Turning point The Hawks and Cavaliers traded runs in the fourth quarter. The Hawks led the Cavaliers 111-103 with 8:10 to play in the game. The Cavs went on a quick 13-2 run with Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland finding the bottom of the net. The Hawks responded with a quick 8-0 run of their own before Garland initially was whistled for a foul on an Alexander-Walker 3-point attempt. The Cavaliers successfully challenged the call, and it sparked the Hawks’ final push. RELATED ‘We got fried tonight’: Wizards down Hawks with hot shooting Highlight play Risacher has steadily worked to regain his confidence after a hard fall in Phoenix against the Suns. On Friday, Risacher went up for an early two-handed dunk off a pass from Johnson before looking back at former teammate De’Andre Hunter.