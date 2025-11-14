Atlanta Hawks Hawks’ Jalen Johnson is making a case for All-NBA consideration Johnson had the third triple-double of his career in Thursday’s win, as Hawks continue winning ways. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) hangs on the basket after dunking the ball during the second half in the home opener at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Toronto Raptors won 138-118 over Atlanta Hawks. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The numbers are almost ridiculous to consider: 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists and seven steals. Those would be impressive stats for two games for most NBA players. That was one night’s work against the Utah Jazz for Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, who became the first player in NBA history with that stat line numbers in one game.

What’s even more impressive was that it came on the second night of a back-to-back, after Johnson posted 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. The MOET (My Own Eye Test) Index suggests that Johnson is well on his way to an All-NBA season for the Hawks (8-5), who have won their last four games — notably, without All-Star guard Trae Young, who is injured. This is what was supposed to happen last season, before Johnson had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He was having an All-Star-caliber season and things fell apart.

The comparisons to the hot start in 2024-25 are apt. Through 11 games last season, Johnson posted 19.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 45% from the field, including 30.2% on 3-pointers