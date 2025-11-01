Atlanta Hawks Hawks test without Trae Young only just beginning Without their star point guard, Atlanta adjusts to different styles in win over Pacers in preparation for Cavaliers on Sunday. Hawks center N’Faly Dante (from left), guard Vit Krejci, forward Jacob Toppin and guard Luke Kennard celebrate after a defensive play against the Magic on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. Their schedule over the next two weeks includes four games in seven days and a West Coast road trip. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hawks had their first chance to operate without guard Trae Young in the rotation. Against a Pacers team down five rotational players, they found a formula to keep generating offense.

The Hawks will have to heavily tap into that formula with even tougher tests ahead of them. Their schedule does not get any easier over the next two weeks, which includes four games in seven days and a West Coast road trip. RELATED Hawks best beleaguered Pacers in first night of NBA Cup play Sunday, they face last season’s Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers — which boasts Evan Mobley, the league’s defensive player of the year. So, when the Hawks faced the Pacers on Friday night, winning 128-108, they knew they would need to execute collectively. “I think the main thing was, is important to like first and foremost, not try to replace Trae and what he does,” Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker said. “We’re two different players, but we both have our versatility and strength, that we bring to the team.

“The main thing was what was going to keep us in flow, keep us in our rhythm, and for me to find that. And Dyson (Daniels) did well, stepped up. All of us kind of collectively banded together to do so and kind of keep that continuity. JJ (Jalen Johnson) was really good at getting guys involved, getting downhill, being assertive as well. So it kind of just flowed, and we really built off each other.”

The Hawks spread the ball around, with all five starters finishing with double-digit figures; seven players total scored 10 or more points. They attacked the paint, taking advantage of the Pacers’ shaky interior defense to put 74 points in the paint. “I mean, we just needed to wake up,” Johnson said. “That’s all it came down to. And we did that. We did a great job of just playing with the pass. When we got out in transition, we were good. So, I think that played a huge part, as well.” The Hawks have not provided a formal update of Young’s injury, nor how long the guard will be out. On the pregame show on 92.9, Steve Holman shared that Young had not had an MRI until Friday. RELATED The good, the bad, the ugly: Hawks will have to adjust without Young On the team’s broadcast of Friday’s game on FanDuel Sports, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun said Young would miss a “few weeks.”

So, as the Hawks navigate a potential long-term absence from Young, they’ll have to lean on defensive pressure to generate more offensive possessions. They might have to get creative to do that with foul trouble plaguing their frontcourt early this season. They deployed a lineup that included Johnson playing small forward, alongside Mouhamed Gueye at the four and Onyeka Okongwu at the five. “There’s a lot of combinations that work on various nights, you know,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “So, we had foul trouble. And I think for Jalen, we’ve talked about his defensive versatility, and it was really a focus for him tonight. Just all the mundane things that require discipline, getting in a stance. “Maybe my favorite play of the game was when he rotated over and blocked a shot. That’s just playing the right way defensively, and obviously his ability to get in the paint, and, have his eyes out and find his teammates, in addition to finishing, I think he enjoys that part of the game. I enjoy it, too.” Johnson’s defensive instincts, as well as the Hawks’ collective commitment to crashing the glass, helped to turn the tide of Friday’s game.