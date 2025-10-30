Hawks’ Trae Young exits game against Nets after knee injury

Young suffered a right knee sprain in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

NEW YORK — Hawks guard Trae Young is done for the night at Barclays Center.

The injury occurred when Hawks teammate Mouhamed Gueye rolled up on Young’s knee with 2:09 to play in the first quarter.

Gueye was defending the Nets’ Noah Clowney, who extended his forearm. Gueye fell back into Young, who slid out of bounds and immediately grabbed his knee.

The Hawks called timeout, and Young ran over to the bench. He briefly returned to court, staying in for a defensive possession. He jogged back on offense but signaled to the bench with a shake of his head and went straight to the locker room.