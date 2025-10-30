Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks’ Trae Young exits game against Nets after knee injury

Young sustains knee sprain after colliding with teammate.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young takes a moment before a preseason NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young takes a moment before a preseason NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
47 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Hawks guard Trae Young is done for the night at Barclays Center.

Young suffered a right knee sprain in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The injury occurred when Hawks teammate Mouhamed Gueye rolled up on Young’s knee with 2:09 to play in the first quarter.

RELATED
The good, the bad, the ugly: Hawks have plenty to clean up

Gueye was defending the Nets’ Noah Clowney, who extended his forearm. Gueye fell back into Young, who slid out of bounds and immediately grabbed his knee.

The Hawks called timeout, and Young ran over to the bench. He briefly returned to court, staying in for a defensive possession. He jogged back on offense but signaled to the bench with a shake of his head and went straight to the locker room.

Young finished the game with six points, one rebound, one assist and one block.

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

Hawks Bulls Basketball

The good, the bad, the ugly: Hawks have plenty to clean up

Hawks’ loss to Bulls shows why they need ‘to get more reps’

The good, the bad, the ugly: Hawks searching for consistency with injuries to key players

Keep Reading

Hawks without Porzingis, Johnson and Risacher against reigning NBA champs

Short-handed Hawks collapse on second night of back-to-back games

Hawks rookie Asa Newell capitalizing on teammates’ trust

Featured

Frat Beach ahead of Georgia Florida game

Dunes dustup hangs over Georgia-Florida weekend’s ‘Frat Beach’ party

‘Please don’t go and die.’ Jury rules in cigarette boat, pontoon boat crash.

KEN SUGIURA

Why Braves’ speculated managerial candidate may not prove to be the hire