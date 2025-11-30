Georgia Bulldogs Georgia moves up to No. 3 heading into SEC championship game Bulldogs behind only Ohio State and Indiana. Texas A&M falls to No. 7 after loss to Texas, Alabama sits at No. 10 after beating Auburn. Georgia's defense has improved significantly since the first meeting with Alabama, but the offense has been a little less consistent. Georgia moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — The regular season is in the books and the Georgia Bulldogs are inching closer to the top of the polls. Georgia moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll heading into conference championship weekend. Georgia is also No. 3 in this week’s Coaches Poll Top 25.

Georgia beat No. 24 Georgia Tech, 16-9, on Friday to end the regular season with an 11-1 record. RELATED Controversy awaits CFP rankings: Notre Dame, Miami, Texas plead cases Texas A&M dropped to No. 7 after it lost to Texas on Friday. That loss for the Aggies clinched a spot in the SEC championship game for the Bulldogs. Georgia will play in the SEC championship game for a fifth consecutive season, something only Florida has done. With Alabama’s win over Auburn on Saturday, Georgia will see the Crimson Tide once again in the SEC championship game. This is the third time in the previous five seasons and the fifth time these two teams have met in the SEC championship game.

Alabama has won all four previous meetings. Alabama also beat Georgia earlier in the season, 24-21, in Athens on Sept. 27.