Georgia Bulldogs Once again, Georgia’s pursuit of nemesis Alabama comes up empty The Bulldogs have now lost 10 of the last 11 meetings with the Crimson Tide. Georgia saw a 33-game home winning streak snapped when it lost at home to Alabama for the tenth time in the last 11 meetings with the Crimson Tide. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS – The answer for Georgia is out there somewhere. There is some potion, game-plan wrinkle or game-breaking star that will undo the spell that Alabama has cast upon the Bulldogs.

But it’s not dominating the Crimson Tide in the running game, not having three second-half possessions to take the lead and not equipping the Sanford Stadium faithful with fancy LED wristbands that sparkled in the stadium bowl. RELATED Georgia loses to Alabama, breaking home win streak No. 5 Georgia’s pursuit of No. 17 Alabama continued unfulfilled Saturday night, this time taking the form of a 24-21 defeat. The Bulldogs have now lost 10 of the past 11 meetings with the Crimson Tide. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is 6-5 against non-Georgia power-conference competition but somehow 2-0 against arguably the preeminent college football power, continuing the crimson reign initiated by the great Nick Saban. With a sellout crowd urging them on, the Bulldogs seemed ready to earn their breakthrough win. They had an open date to prepare for the Tide. They were in their Sanford fortress, where they had won 33 games in a row. DeBoer’s Tide had demonstrated a pronounced difficulty with winning away from Tuscaloosa. But the night unfolded in a way that was altogether familiar to any Georgia fan who has seen this series tilt to the Tide. Alabama took a 14-0 lead by converting its first eight third downs.

Georgia had a chance to take a halftime lead after closing to 17-14 with 2:08 left in the first half. The Tide started the next series on their 25-yard line with no timeouts left. But it proved no obstacle, as quarterback Ty Simpson drove Alabama the full 75 yards with time to spare to take a 24-14 lead into the half.

RELATED Watch: LED bracelet show lights up Sanford Stadium before UGA-Alabama game Urged on by the Georgia faithful, the Bulldogs closed to 24-21 and had three possessions to take the lead. On the first, freshman wide receiver Talyn Taylor dropped a pass down the seam that looked very much like it would have gone for a touchdown. On the second, the Bulldogs drove inside the Alabama 10, but running back Cash Jones was stopped on fourth-and-1 from the 8. On the third and last possession, begun with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter from the Georgia 5, the Bulldogs reached their 49. Quarterback Gunner Stockton lifted hopes by converting a third-and-11 with a 22-yard pass play to wide receiver Zachariah Branch. RELATED Even in Bulldogs’ lowest moments, Georgia-Alabama is a brilliant series Maybe Georgia could repeat the comeback magic that had enabled the Bulldogs to escape Neyland Stadium with a win two weeks ago. But the drive stalled at the Georgia 49. Brett Thorson punted away just under 4:30 remaining and Alabama kept it the rest of the game. The final nail was, fittingly, a third-down conversion.