Kirby Smart updates injury situation on Drew Bobo, Chauncey Bowens

ATLANTA — Georgia center Drew Bobo missed the Charlotte game because of a hand injury, but in the second half of the Bulldogs’ 16-9 win over Georgia Tech, he was on the sidelines in street clothes with a boot on his left leg.
After the game, Kirby Smart provided an update on the starting center.
“Not sure. He’s got an ankle, foot. Not sure,” Smart said.
Allen recorded two tackles, while limiting the Yellow Jackets to just rushing 69 yards on the afternoon. Georgia Tech had 260 rushing yards last season.
“Pretty amazing. I mean, the sacrifice he made,” Smart said. “First of all, he chose to get the surgery done immediately, as fast as possible. He knew that would give him a chance at coming back for this game. He really wanted this game, a kid from just south of Atlanta. I didn’t think he would be able to, but he’s wired different.”
Georgia did not play Chauncey Bowens at running back, who missed his second straight game. Nate Frazier led the Georgia rushing attack with 108 yards, while Josh McCray got the second-string running back duties. McCray added 43 rushing yards on 13 carries.
“He was banged up and was limited during the week,” Smart said. “It was one of those deals that he didn’t get a lot of reps during the week. We felt like the other guys had more reps. Josh had a really good week and those are the guys we went with. But he was hobbled some during the week.”
Defensive back Kyron Jones and wide receiver Talyn Taylor once again did not play. Jones has been dealing with a foot injury, while Taylor is recovering from a collarbone injury.
Georgia could have some time to heal from its injuries, as this was the final game of the regular season. It could also have to return to the field next week if either Texas A&M or Alabama were to lose this week.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.