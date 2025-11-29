Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart updates injury situation on Drew Bobo, Chauncey Bowens CJ Allen’s return boosted the defense, but Bobo was wearing a walking boot on the sidelines. Georgia offensive lineman Drew Bobo was wearing street clothes and a walking boot in the second half of the Bulldogs' 16-9 win over Georgia Tech. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATLANTA — Georgia center Drew Bobo missed the Charlotte game because of a hand injury, but in the second half of the Bulldogs’ 16-9 win over Georgia Tech, he was on the sidelines in street clothes with a boot on his left leg. After the game, Kirby Smart provided an update on the starting center.

“Not sure. He’s got an ankle, foot. Not sure,” Smart said. RELATED UGA-Georgia Tech live updates: Bulldogs hold on for one-score win Smart elected to reserve judgment on how the offense played without Bobo until he reviewed the tape. Bobo started the first 10 games of the season and did so again on Friday. Malachi Tolliver, who started against Charlotte, replaced Bobo at center. The Bulldogs saw linebacker CJ Allen return to the field after missing last week. ESPN’s Katie George reported before the game that Allen had a procedure to repair his meniscus after the Texas game.

RELATED Lane Kiffin drama spills into CFP rankings discussion, scenario Allen recorded two tackles, while limiting the Yellow Jackets to just rushing 69 yards on the afternoon. Georgia Tech had 260 rushing yards last season.

“Pretty amazing. I mean, the sacrifice he made,” Smart said. “First of all, he chose to get the surgery done immediately, as fast as possible. He knew that would give him a chance at coming back for this game. He really wanted this game, a kid from just south of Atlanta. I didn’t think he would be able to, but he’s wired different.” Georgia did not play Chauncey Bowens at running back, who missed his second straight game. Nate Frazier led the Georgia rushing attack with 108 yards, while Josh McCray got the second-string running back duties. McCray added 43 rushing yards on 13 carries. RELATED Oscar Delp never ran from hard, making himself and Georgia all the better Smart said Bowens could have played. “He was banged up and was limited during the week,” Smart said. “It was one of those deals that he didn’t get a lot of reps during the week. We felt like the other guys had more reps. Josh had a really good week and those are the guys we went with. But he was hobbled some during the week.” Defensive back Kyron Jones and wide receiver Talyn Taylor once again did not play. Jones has been dealing with a foot injury, while Taylor is recovering from a collarbone injury.