AJC Varsity Gainesville to consider legal action after GHSA ruling on player suspensions ‘We don’t think it’s the right thing to do to give up on our kids.’ Gainesville Red Elephants celebrate recovering the ball after a fumbled field goal attempt by Milton during the first half of play Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Milton High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Gainesville might seek legal action over the Georgia High School Association’s decision Tuesday to keep 35 Gainesville football players suspended for Friday’s quarterfinal football game against Hughes, Gainesville High athletic director Adam Lindsey told the AJC. “We are absolutely going to exhaust every option we have,” Lindsey said. “We’re certainly consulting with the school system attorney to determine our options. We don’t think it’s the right thing to do to give up on our kids, so we’re going to fight and do everything we can to protect our kids like they did to protect each other on the field.”

Asked if that specifically meant filing a lawsuit or seeking an injunction, Lindsey said, “We’re certainly going to seek out whether that is an option for us.” The GHSA suspended 39 Gainesville players and 41 Brunswick players and fined both schools $5,000 for a fight that began with 1:57 left in the third quarter of a game Gainesville led 42-0. The game was stopped and Gainesville declared the winner. Brunswick was also given a one-year postseason ban for the football program. Gainesville appealed 35 of the suspensions. The GHSA’s board of trustees voted to reinstate four Gainesville players Tuesday.

Video showed the altercation began when a Brunswick player pulled the helmets off two Gainesville players and struck one of them. More than 25 players from each team left the sideline and rushed toward the fight.

Judges have intervened in GHSA rulings before. In 2023, a superior court judge issued a temporary restraining order on five forfeits the GHSA assessed to Cook’s football team until a hearing could be held. The GHSA’s board of trustees voted to restore the victories, making Cook eligible for the playoffs. The court hearing was called off. In 2018, the GHSA postponed the the Class A Public baseball playoffs to allow it time to challenge an injunction issued by a Charlton County judge. The GHSA had forced Charlton County High to forfeit a game that cost the team a region title and the No. 2 overall seed in the playoffs. Lindsey criticized the GHSA for not considering the circumstances of the altercation and only whether players left the sideline or participated in the altercation. “If the GHSA is going to review film, it can’t be a blanket ‘if you stepped on the field, you’re ejected,’” Lindsey said. “We’re asked to preach family and brotherhood, but when they act in that manner, we penalize them.” Lindsey disagreed with how the GHSA ruled on what constitutes participating in the fight. He said some players already on the field when the fight began moved in the direction of the fight but did not physically engage in it and should be reinstated. They were not reinstated Tuesday.