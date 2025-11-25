Gainesville to consider legal action after GHSA ruling on player suspensions
‘We don’t think it’s the right thing to do to give up on our kids.’
Gainesville Red Elephants celebrate recovering the ball after a fumbled field goal attempt by Milton during the first half of play Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Milton High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Gainesville might seek legal action over the Georgia High School Association’s decision Tuesday to keep 35 Gainesville football players suspended for Friday’s quarterfinal football game against Hughes, Gainesville High athletic director Adam Lindsey told the AJC.
“We are absolutely going to exhaust every option we have,” Lindsey said. “We’re certainly consulting with the school system attorney to determine our options. We don’t think it’s the right thing to do to give up on our kids, so we’re going to fight and do everything we can to protect our kids like they did to protect each other on the field.”
Asked if that specifically meant filing a lawsuit or seeking an injunction, Lindsey said, “We’re certainly going to seek out whether that is an option for us.”
Gainesville appealed 35 of the suspensions. The GHSA’s board of trustees voted to reinstate four Gainesville players Tuesday.
Video showed the altercation began when a Brunswick player pulled the helmets off two Gainesville players and struck one of them. More than 25 players from each team left the sideline and rushed toward the fight.
Lindsey criticized the GHSA for not considering the circumstances of the altercation and only whether players left the sideline or participated in the altercation.
“If the GHSA is going to review film, it can’t be a blanket ‘if you stepped on the field, you’re ejected,’” Lindsey said. “We’re asked to preach family and brotherhood, but when they act in that manner, we penalize them.”
Lindsey disagreed with how the GHSA ruled on what constitutes participating in the fight. He said some players already on the field when the fight began moved in the direction of the fight but did not physically engage in it and should be reinstated. They were not reinstated Tuesday.
Lindsey also questioned the interpretation of a GHSA rule that says ejected players who enter the field are subject to suspension. Lindsey noted that the game officials did not eject any players who entered the field and that they should not be subject to automatic suspensions but judged in context.
“We really felt like this was a great opportunity for (the GHSA’s board of trustees) to take a common-sense approach to the ruling and to the bylaw they’re trying to invoke,” Lindsey said. “We pointed out that nowhere in the bylaws does it say that if you step on the field that you’re immediately ejected.”
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
